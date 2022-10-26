Ironton No. 1 in Final AP Football Poll

Published 3:17 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Associated Press Final Poll

DIVISION I

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151
  2. W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-0 132
  3. Cincinnati Moeller 9-1 127
  4. Springfield (2) 8-1 102
  5. Cincinnati Elder 8-2 80
  6. Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 80
  7. Medina 9-1 50
  8. Centerville 8-2 31
  9. Dublin Jerome 8-2 30
  10. Perrysburg 9-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17.

DIVISION II

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Cin. Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131
  2. Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130
  3. Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109
  4. Xenia (1) 10-0 76
  5. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70
  6. Avon (1) 9-1 68
  7. Medina Highland 10-0 59
  8. Kings Mills Kings 9-1 42
  9. Hudson 10-0 40
  10. Painesville Riverside 9-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION III

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Hamilton Badin (12) 10-0 155
  2. Chardon (3) 8-1 135
  3. Canfield 8-1 104
  4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69
  5. Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66
  6. Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55
  7. Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54
  8. Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53
  9. Wapakoneta 9-1 40
  10. Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

DIVISION IV

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152
  2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 10-0 133
  3. Millersburg W. Holmes (2) 10-0 128
  4. Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88
  5. Beloit West Branch 9-1 76
  6. Van Wert 9-1 72
  7. Steubenville 8-2 67
  8. Elyria Catholic 8-2 26
  9. Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23
  10. St. Clairsville 8-2 21

(tie) Cincinnati Taft      8-2    21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.

DIVISION V

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Ironton (9) 10-0 122
  2. Canfield S. Range (3) 10-0 120
  3. Canal Wnchstr Harvest Prep 10-0 107
  4. Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103
  5. Coldwater (1) 9-1 86
  6. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68
  7. Germantown Valley View 9-1 56
  8. Milton-Union 10-0 54
  9. Springfield Northeastern (1) 10-0 37
  10. Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 10-0 158
  2. Kirtland (2) 10-0 138
  3. Carey 10-0 121
  4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 93
  5. Mogadore 9-0 80
  6. Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73
  7. Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58
  8. Versailles 7-3 42
  9. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 41
  10. Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13.

DIVISION VII

Team         Record     Pts.

  1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146
  2. McComb (3) 9-1 113
  3. Newark Catholic 7-1 108
  4. Antwerp (1) 10-0 103
  5. Lowellville (1) 10-0 87
  6. Ansonia (2) 9-1 79
  7. Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54

(tie) New Bremen (1)  7-3    54

  1. Ft. Loramie 8-2 40
  2. Hannibal River 9-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.

