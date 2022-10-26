Ironton No. 1 in Final AP Football Poll

Published 3:17 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Associated Press Final Poll

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151 W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-0 132 Cincinnati Moeller 9-1 127 Springfield (2) 8-1 102 Cincinnati Elder 8-2 80 Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 80 Medina 9-1 50 Centerville 8-2 31 Dublin Jerome 8-2 30 Perrysburg 9-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

Cin. Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131 Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130 Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109 Xenia (1) 10-0 76 Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70 Avon (1) 9-1 68 Medina Highland 10-0 59 Kings Mills Kings 9-1 42 Hudson 10-0 40 Painesville Riverside 9-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

Hamilton Badin (12) 10-0 155 Chardon (3) 8-1 135 Canfield 8-1 104 Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69 Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66 Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55 Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54 Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53 Wapakoneta 9-1 40 Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152 Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 10-0 133 Millersburg W. Holmes (2) 10-0 128 Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88 Beloit West Branch 9-1 76 Van Wert 9-1 72 Steubenville 8-2 67 Elyria Catholic 8-2 26 Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23 St. Clairsville 8-2 21

(tie) Cincinnati Taft 8-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.

DIVISION V

Team Record Pts.

Ironton (9) 10-0 122 Canfield S. Range (3) 10-0 120 Canal Wnchstr Harvest Prep 10-0 107 Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103 Coldwater (1) 9-1 86 Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68 Germantown Valley View 9-1 56 Milton-Union 10-0 54 Springfield Northeastern (1) 10-0 37 Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

Team Record Pts.

Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 10-0 158 Kirtland (2) 10-0 138 Carey 10-0 121 Ashland Crestview 10-0 93 Mogadore 9-0 80 Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73 Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58 Versailles 7-3 42 New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 41 Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13.

DIVISION VII

Team Record Pts.

Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146 McComb (3) 9-1 113 Newark Catholic 7-1 108 Antwerp (1) 10-0 103 Lowellville (1) 10-0 87 Ansonia (2) 9-1 79 Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54

(tie) New Bremen (1) 7-3 54

Ft. Loramie 8-2 40 Hannibal River 9-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.