Ironton No. 1 in Final AP Football Poll
Published 3:17 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Associated Press Final Poll
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
- Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151
- W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-0 132
- Cincinnati Moeller 9-1 127
- Springfield (2) 8-1 102
- Cincinnati Elder 8-2 80
- Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 80
- Medina 9-1 50
- Centerville 8-2 31
- Dublin Jerome 8-2 30
- Perrysburg 9-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
- Cin. Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131
- Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130
- Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109
- Xenia (1) 10-0 76
- Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70
- Avon (1) 9-1 68
- Medina Highland 10-0 59
- Kings Mills Kings 9-1 42
- Hudson 10-0 40
- Painesville Riverside 9-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
- Hamilton Badin (12) 10-0 155
- Chardon (3) 8-1 135
- Canfield 8-1 104
- Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69
- Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66
- Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55
- Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54
- Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53
- Wapakoneta 9-1 40
- Jackson 8-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
- Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152
- Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 10-0 133
- Millersburg W. Holmes (2) 10-0 128
- Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88
- Beloit West Branch 9-1 76
- Van Wert 9-1 72
- Steubenville 8-2 67
- Elyria Catholic 8-2 26
- Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23
- St. Clairsville 8-2 21
(tie) Cincinnati Taft 8-2 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.
DIVISION V
Team Record Pts.
- Ironton (9) 10-0 122
- Canfield S. Range (3) 10-0 120
- Canal Wnchstr Harvest Prep 10-0 107
- Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103
- Coldwater (1) 9-1 86
- Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68
- Germantown Valley View 9-1 56
- Milton-Union 10-0 54
- Springfield Northeastern (1) 10-0 37
- Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12.
DIVISION VI
Team Record Pts.
- Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 10-0 158
- Kirtland (2) 10-0 138
- Carey 10-0 121
- Ashland Crestview 10-0 93
- Mogadore 9-0 80
- Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73
- Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58
- Versailles 7-3 42
- New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 41
- Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13.
DIVISION VII
Team Record Pts.
- Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146
- McComb (3) 9-1 113
- Newark Catholic 7-1 108
- Antwerp (1) 10-0 103
- Lowellville (1) 10-0 87
- Ansonia (2) 9-1 79
- Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54
(tie) New Bremen (1) 7-3 54
- Ft. Loramie 8-2 40
- Hannibal River 9-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.