OHSAA Postseason Football Playoffs Area Teams’ Matchups

Ironton Fighting Tigers (10-0)

Ironton 12 at Wheelersburg 3

Ironton 29 at Jackson 28

Ironton 34 at Fairland 13

Ironton 32 Johnson Central, Ky. 21

Ironton 55 South Point 12

Ironton 62 Chesapeake 0

Ironton 49 at Rock Hill 7

Ironton 55 Coal Grove 6

Ironton 29 Gallipolis 22

Ironton 42 at Portsmouth 7

Division 5 Playoffs: Ironton vs. Minford

Minford Falcons (6-4)

Minford 33 at Rock Hill 14

Minford 41 Chesapeake 7

Minford 53 at Wellston 12

Minford 0 Wash. C.H. 42

Minford 42 East Clinton 7

Minford 0 at Wheelersburg 42

Minford 16 Portsmouth West 29

Minford 38 at Oak Hill 10

Minford 24 Waverly 49

Minford 28 Lucas. Valley (OT) 22

Division 5 Playoffs: Minford at Ironton

Fairland Dragons (7-3)

Fairland 14 Portsmouth West 13

Fairland 47 at Wellston 7

Fairland 13 Ironton 34

Fairland 41 at Trimble 16

Fairland 34 at Rock Hill 27

Fairland 35 at Gallipolis 43

Fairland 35 South Point 22

Fairland 0 at Portsmouth 34

Fairland 21 Coal Grove 6

Fairland 41 Chesapeake 12

Division 5 Playoffs: Fairland vs. West Muskingum

Email newsletter signup

West Muskingum Tornadoes (8-2)

W. Muskingum 19 at Lakewood 13

W. Muskingum 33 at Marietta 2

W. Muskingum 56 Shroder 14

W. Muskingum 13 New Lexington 26

W. Muskingum 14 at Philo 20

W. Muskingum 14 Maysville 7

W. Muskingum 35 at Crooksville 7

W. Muskingum 26 Morgan 20

W. Muskingum 46 Coshocton 21

W. Muskingum 54 at Meadowbrook 14

Record: 8-2

Division 5 Playoffs: West Muskingum at Fairland

Coal Grove Hornets (6-4)

Coal Grove 43 at Berne Union 6

Coal Grove 50 Lucasville Valley 34

Coal Grove 61 Meigs 34

Coal Grove 43 at South Point 7

Coal Grove 43 at Chesapeake 6

Coal Grove 42 Portsmouth 43

Coal Grove 33 Gallipolis 36

Coal Grove 6 at Fairland 21

Coal Grove 56 Rock Hill 28

Division 5 Playoffs: Coal Grove vs. Malvern

Malvern Hornets (8-2)

Malvern 31 at E. Palestine 14

Malvern 21 at Conotton Valley 20

Malvern 28 Waterloo 20

Malvern 41 Tuscrawas Valley 7

Malvern 8 at Ridgewood 34

Malvern 32 Strasburg 0

Malvern 29 Buckeye Trail 20

Malvern 42 Newcomerstown (OT) 48

Malvern 28 at Tusky Catholic 6

Malvern 28 East Canton 12

Division 6 Playoffs: Malvern at Coal Grove

Rock Hill Redmen (5-5)

Rock Hill 14 Minford 33

Rock Hill 21 at Vinton Co. (OT) 20

Rock Hill 20 Oak Hill 7

Rock Hill 21 at Portsmouth 35

Rock Hill 21 at South Point 7

Rock Hill 7 Ironton 49

Rock Hill 35 at Gallipolis 31

Rock Hill 35 Chesapeake 7

Rock Hill 28 at Coal Grove 56

Division 6 Playoffs: Rock Hill at Loudonville

Loudonville Redbirds (6-4)

Loudonville 14 at Crestview 49

Loudonville 19 Utica 13

Loudonville 14 Hillsdale 0

Loudonville 13 Mt. Gilead 18

Loudonville 21 Centerburg 28

Loudonville 7 at Danville 19

Loudonville 38 Fredericktown 35

Loudonville 44 at Card.-Lincoln 12

Loudonville 49 East Knox 8

Loudonville 28 Northmor 21

Division 6 Playoffs: Loudonville vs. Rock Hill

Green Bobcats (6-4)

Green 15 Fairfield Christian (OT) 13

Green 40 Fisher Catholic 0

Green 41 at Ridgedale 14

Green 65 Southern 52

Green 43 at Fairview, Ky. 18

Green 21 Symmes Valley 0

Green 21 at Prts. Notre Dame 29

Green 19 at Northwest 28

Green 0 Sciotoville East 16

Green 26 at Eastern 41

Division 7 Playoffs: Ports. Notre Dame at Green

Prts. Notre Dame Titans (5-5)

Notre Dame 24 at Cin. Academy 42

Notre Dame 14 at Berne Union 26

Notre Dame 55 Fisher Catholic 0

Notre Dame 7 at Meigs Eastern 12

Notre Dame 62 at Bishop Rosecrans 26

Notre Dame 18 at Northwest 48

Notre Dame 29 Green 21

Notre Dame 35 at Beaver Eastern 28

Notre Dame 49 Symmes Valley 0

Notre Dame 16 Sciotoville East 22

Division 7 Playoffs: Ports. Notre Dame at Green