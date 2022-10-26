OHSAA Postseason Football Playoffs Area Teams’ Matchups
Published 3:36 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Ironton Fighting Tigers (10-0)
Ironton 12 at Wheelersburg 3
Ironton 29 at Jackson 28
Ironton 34 at Fairland 13
Ironton 32 Johnson Central, Ky. 21
Ironton 55 South Point 12
Ironton 62 Chesapeake 0
Ironton 49 at Rock Hill 7
Ironton 55 Coal Grove 6
Ironton 29 Gallipolis 22
Ironton 42 at Portsmouth 7
Division 5 Playoffs: Ironton vs. Minford
Minford Falcons (6-4)
Minford 33 at Rock Hill 14
Minford 41 Chesapeake 7
Minford 53 at Wellston 12
Minford 0 Wash. C.H. 42
Minford 42 East Clinton 7
Minford 0 at Wheelersburg 42
Minford 16 Portsmouth West 29
Minford 38 at Oak Hill 10
Minford 24 Waverly 49
Minford 28 Lucas. Valley (OT) 22
Division 5 Playoffs: Minford at Ironton
Fairland Dragons (7-3)
Fairland 14 Portsmouth West 13
Fairland 47 at Wellston 7
Fairland 13 Ironton 34
Fairland 41 at Trimble 16
Fairland 34 at Rock Hill 27
Fairland 35 at Gallipolis 43
Fairland 35 South Point 22
Fairland 0 at Portsmouth 34
Fairland 21 Coal Grove 6
Fairland 41 Chesapeake 12
Division 5 Playoffs: Fairland vs. West Muskingum
Email newsletter signup
West Muskingum Tornadoes (8-2)
W. Muskingum 19 at Lakewood 13
W. Muskingum 33 at Marietta 2
W. Muskingum 56 Shroder 14
W. Muskingum 13 New Lexington 26
W. Muskingum 14 at Philo 20
W. Muskingum 14 Maysville 7
W. Muskingum 35 at Crooksville 7
W. Muskingum 26 Morgan 20
W. Muskingum 46 Coshocton 21
W. Muskingum 54 at Meadowbrook 14
Record: 8-2
Division 5 Playoffs: West Muskingum at Fairland
Coal Grove Hornets (6-4)
Coal Grove 43 at Berne Union 6
Coal Grove 50 Lucasville Valley 34
Coal Grove 61 Meigs 34
Coal Grove 43 at South Point 7
Coal Grove 43 at Chesapeake 6
Coal Grove 42 Portsmouth 43
Coal Grove 33 Gallipolis 36
Coal Grove 6 at Fairland 21
Coal Grove 56 Rock Hill 28
Division 5 Playoffs: Coal Grove vs. Malvern
Malvern Hornets (8-2)
Malvern 31 at E. Palestine 14
Malvern 21 at Conotton Valley 20
Malvern 28 Waterloo 20
Malvern 41 Tuscrawas Valley 7
Malvern 8 at Ridgewood 34
Malvern 32 Strasburg 0
Malvern 29 Buckeye Trail 20
Malvern 42 Newcomerstown (OT) 48
Malvern 28 at Tusky Catholic 6
Malvern 28 East Canton 12
Division 6 Playoffs: Malvern at Coal Grove
Rock Hill Redmen (5-5)
Rock Hill 14 Minford 33
Rock Hill 21 at Vinton Co. (OT) 20
Rock Hill 20 Oak Hill 7
Rock Hill 21 at Portsmouth 35
Rock Hill 21 at South Point 7
Rock Hill 7 Ironton 49
Rock Hill 35 at Gallipolis 31
Rock Hill 35 Chesapeake 7
Rock Hill 28 at Coal Grove 56
Division 6 Playoffs: Rock Hill at Loudonville
Loudonville Redbirds (6-4)
Loudonville 14 at Crestview 49
Loudonville 19 Utica 13
Loudonville 14 Hillsdale 0
Loudonville 13 Mt. Gilead 18
Loudonville 21 Centerburg 28
Loudonville 7 at Danville 19
Loudonville 38 Fredericktown 35
Loudonville 44 at Card.-Lincoln 12
Loudonville 49 East Knox 8
Loudonville 28 Northmor 21
Division 6 Playoffs: Loudonville vs. Rock Hill
Green Bobcats (6-4)
Green 15 Fairfield Christian (OT) 13
Green 40 Fisher Catholic 0
Green 41 at Ridgedale 14
Green 65 Southern 52
Green 43 at Fairview, Ky. 18
Green 21 Symmes Valley 0
Green 21 at Prts. Notre Dame 29
Green 19 at Northwest 28
Green 0 Sciotoville East 16
Green 26 at Eastern 41
Division 7 Playoffs: Ports. Notre Dame at Green
Prts. Notre Dame Titans (5-5)
Notre Dame 24 at Cin. Academy 42
Notre Dame 14 at Berne Union 26
Notre Dame 55 Fisher Catholic 0
Notre Dame 7 at Meigs Eastern 12
Notre Dame 62 at Bishop Rosecrans 26
Notre Dame 18 at Northwest 48
Notre Dame 29 Green 21
Notre Dame 35 at Beaver Eastern 28
Notre Dame 49 Symmes Valley 0
Notre Dame 16 Sciotoville East 22
Division 7 Playoffs: Ports. Notre Dame at Green