Redmen win D3 district cross country title

RIO GRANDE — Even when they combined two districts, the Rock Hill Redmen weren’t going to be denied.

With the to district running together, Rock Hill finished behind Belpre overall but still had plenty of points to win their district championship.

Belpre had 68 points to win its district while Rock Hill had 86 points to claim the other district title.

The Redmen were led by Connor Blagg who was eighth with a 17:48.18 clocking.

At 16 was Nixon Snavely who ran an 18:20.66. Two spots behind him was Sam Simpson with an 18:45.04 and Ryan Riddle had an 18:55.01 time as all four qualified as individuals for the regional meet next Saturday at Pickerington North High School.

Dylan Griffith was No. 33 among the 138 total runners as he posted a 19:27.19 time. At 38 was Jayson McFann with a 19:45.57 clocking, and Ben Simpson placed 60th with a 20:40.75 time.

The Symmes Valley Vikings were led by Reese Ingles with a 29:07.63 clocking and Javin Damron was right behind at 29:18.25. Jacob Callicoat ran a 32:05.84 and Tyler Loundenburg had a 33:48.04 time.

Green’s Jonathon Bailey ran a 25:26.89 and Braydon Jones ran a 38:16.04 time.

Wheelersburg (79 points) and North Adams (82 points) went 1-2 in the girls’ Division 3 meet but Coal Grove Lady Hornets Laura Hamm and Rock Hill’s Kylie Gilmore advanced individually.

Hamm was fifth overall with a 22:04.28 time while Gilmore placed 13th among the 114 runners with a 22:42.79 time.

Rock Hill’s Bri Reynolds finished No. 38 with a 25:34.62 clocking. Kelsie Waller posted a 26:43.38 time, Allison Rotes ran the course in 30:34.45 and Emma Scott ran a 34:04.09 time.

Symmes Valley’s Aly Haydon ran a 26:22.94 and was No. 49. Kayley Maynard had a 32:25.67 time, Madison Kelly 33:54.09 and Lily Schneider 35:25.27.

Green’s Kinslee McIlheney had a 29:45.66 time and Kaitlyn Satterfield had a 31:32.30 clocking.