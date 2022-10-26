Riley gets her first win at state tennis tournament

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MASON — Meredith Riley took a big step.

The South Point Lady Pointers junior tennis standout picked up her first match win in the state tournament last Friday.

After losing in the first round the past two years, Riley downed Libby Stevens of Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 6-1, last Friday in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 2 state tournament at the Lidner Family Tennis Center.

But the second round saw Riley fall to senior Ellie Brotherton of Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-0, 6-0.