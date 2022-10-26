Scoreboard

MLB postseason

Major League Baseball

Postseason Playoffs

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

National League

San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Houston 4, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5

National League

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Philadelphia vs. Houston

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Ohio State stats

Iowa 7 3 0 0 = 10

Ohio St. 16 10 14 14 = 54

First Quarter

OSU–FG Ruggles 46, 14:02.

IOWA–Evans 11 fumble return (Stevens kick), 13:00.

OSU–M.Williams 2 run (Ruggles kick), 8:15.

OSU–FG Ruggles 41, 4:30.

OSU–FG Ruggles 35, :00.

Second Quarter

IOWA–FG Stevens 49, 10:07.

OSU–FG Ruggles 26, 3:38.

OSU–Eichenberg 18 interception return (Ruggles kick), 3:25.

Third Quarter

OSU–M.Harrison 6 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 9:36.

OSU–Egbuka 13 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 4:43.

Fourth Quarter

OSU–Fleming 79 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 13:26.

OSU–Rossi 3 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:59.

A–104,848.

IOWA OSU

First downs 8 16

Total Net Yards 158 360

Rushes-yards 35-77 30-66

Passing 81 294

Punt Returns 1-15 1-16

Kickoff Returns 6-130 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-26

Comp-Att-Int 11-24-3 22-32-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 5-20 1-13

Punts 5-41.0 3-45.333

Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-1

Penalties-Yards 3-11 5-45

Time of Possession 29:14 30:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Iowa, L.Williams 9-31, Ka.Johnson 11-28, G.Williams 4-20, Bruce 2-12, Taylor 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Petras 3-(minus 7), Padilla 4-(minus 10). Ohio St., Henderson 11-38, M.Williams 10-19, Egbuka 2-10, Trayanum 1-9, Hayden 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stroud 3-(minus 13).

PASSING–Iowa, Petras 6-14-2-49, Padilla 5-10-1-32. Ohio St., Stroud 20-30-1-286, McCord 2-2-0-8.

RECEIVING–Iowa, LaPorta 6-55, Bruce 1-7, Brecht 1-6, Lachey 1-6, Vines 1-5, Ragaini 1-2. Ohio St., M.Harrison 7-62, Egbuka 6-80, Fleming 2-105, Stover 2-25, Smith-Njigba 1-7, K.Brown 1-5, Henderson 1-4, Rossi 1-3, Scott 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

Ohio U. stats

N. Illinois 0 6 11 0 = 17

Ohio 7 3 7 7 = 24

First Quarter

OHIO–Wiglusz 8 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 11:05.

Second Quarter

NIU–FG Richardson 38, 10:49.

NIU–FG Richardson 27, 4:07.

OHIO–FG Vakos 31, :19.

Third Quarter

NIU–FG Richardson 45, 10:56.

OHIO–Rourke 1 run (Vakos kick), 4:16.

NIU–Rutkiewicz 11 run (Tucker pass from Valcarcel), 1:31.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO–Wiglusz 22 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 7:00.

A–15,922.

NIU OHIO

First downs 17 20

Total Net Yards 377 354

Rushes-yards 48-267 33-154

Passing 110 200

Punt Returns 2-3 1-2

Kickoff Returns 2-24 3-54

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 9-18-0 14-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-18

Punts 3-40.333 4-45.0

Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-50 0-0

Time of Possession 32:30 27:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–N. Illinois, A.Brown 16-160, Waylee 18-97, Rutkiewicz 1-11, Lynch 11-10, (Team) 2-(minus 11). Ohio, Rourke 7-64, Bangura 10-62, McCormick 14-30, M.Cross 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3).

PASSING–N. Illinois, Lynch 9-18-0-110. Ohio, Rourke 14-26-0-200.

RECEIVING–N. Illinois, Tucker 3-24, Rutkiewicz 1-41, Thornton 1-20, Blakemore 1-12, Tewes 1-7, Soraghan 1-3, Waylee 1-3. Ohio, Wiglusz 6-69, Bangura 3-32, Kacmarek 2-33, M.Cross 2-28, Bostic 1-38.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Vakos 41.

Marshall stats

Marshall 2 7 10 7 = 26

James Madison 12 0 0 0 = 12

First Quarter

JMU–FG Wise 35, 7:07.

JMU–Z.Horton 17 pass from Atkins (Wise kick), 3:24.

JMU–FG Wise 25, 1:07.

Second Quarter

MRSH–Laborn 61 run (Verhoff kick), 9:54.

Third Quarter

MRSH–Gammage 57 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 13:17.

MRSH–FG Verhoff 38, 8:10.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH–Laborn 18 run (Verhoff kick), 4:07.

A–26,159.

MRSH JMU

First downs 12 10

Total Net Yards 326 247

Rushes-yards 44-167 37-83

Passing 159 164

Punt Returns 4-56 1-1

Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 4-25 2-14

Comp-Att-Int 15-31-2 13-35-4

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 7-41

Punts 12-39.833 12-42.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-60 4-33

Time of Possession 34:55 28:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marshall, Laborn 30-151, Fancher 9-22, C.Montgomery 2-7, E.Payne 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Verhoff 1-(minus 13). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 20-96, Palmer 4-10, Atkins 13-(minus 23).

PASSING–Marshall, Fancher 15-31-2-159. James Madison, Atkins 13-35-4-164.

RECEIVING–Marshall, Gammage 5-107, Ahmed 2-17, E.Payne 2-11, Keaton 2-5, C.Montgomery 1-18, De.Miller 1-6, Laborn 1-(minus 2), J.Harrison 1-(minus 3). James Madison, Thornton 4-47, Greene 3-66, Horton 3-31, Black 3-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

NFL standings

National Football League

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81

N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137

Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165

New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128

Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140

Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137

Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161

Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132

Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186

Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172

L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189

Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150

Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105

N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130

Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104

Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171

Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124

Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149

New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118

Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132

Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176

San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20

Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17

Dallas 24, Detroit 6

N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17

Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10

Washington 23, Green Bay 21

Las Vegas 38, Houston 20

N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9

Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23

Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23

Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

Chicago 33, New England 14

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

AP college poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22.

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1

2. Ohio St. (18) 7-0 1513 2

3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3

4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4

5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5

6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6

7. TCU 7-0 1213 8

8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10

9. Oklahoma St. 6-1 1064 11

10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13

10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12

12. UCLA 6-1 803 9

13. Penn St. 6-1 783 16

14. Utah 5-2 766 15

15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7

16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14

17. Illinois 6-1 508 18

18. LSU 6-2 502 –

19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19

20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21

21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22

22. Kansas St. 5-2 272 17

23. Tulane 7-1 243 25

24. NC State 5-2 169 23

25. South Carolina 5-2 113 –

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.