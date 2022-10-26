Scoreboard

Published 3:32 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By The Associated Press

MLB postseason
Major League Baseball
Postseason Playoffs
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
New York 3, Cleveland 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2
Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1
National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5
National League
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5
Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6
Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Philadelphia vs. Houston
Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
x-Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Ohio State stats
Iowa 7 3 0 0 = 10
Ohio St. 16 10 14 14 = 54
First Quarter
OSU–FG Ruggles 46, 14:02.
IOWA–Evans 11 fumble return (Stevens kick), 13:00.
OSU–M.Williams 2 run (Ruggles kick), 8:15.
OSU–FG Ruggles 41, 4:30.
OSU–FG Ruggles 35, :00.
Second Quarter
IOWA–FG Stevens 49, 10:07.
OSU–FG Ruggles 26, 3:38.
OSU–Eichenberg 18 interception return (Ruggles kick), 3:25.
Third Quarter
OSU–M.Harrison 6 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 9:36.
OSU–Egbuka 13 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 4:43.
Fourth Quarter
OSU–Fleming 79 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 13:26.
OSU–Rossi 3 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:59.
A–104,848.
IOWA OSU
First downs 8 16
Total Net Yards 158 360
Rushes-yards 35-77 30-66
Passing 81 294
Punt Returns 1-15 1-16
Kickoff Returns 6-130 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-26
Comp-Att-Int 11-24-3 22-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-20 1-13
Punts 5-41.0 3-45.333
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-11 5-45
Time of Possession 29:14 30:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Iowa, L.Williams 9-31, Ka.Johnson 11-28, G.Williams 4-20, Bruce 2-12, Taylor 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Petras 3-(minus 7), Padilla 4-(minus 10). Ohio St., Henderson 11-38, M.Williams 10-19, Egbuka 2-10, Trayanum 1-9, Hayden 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stroud 3-(minus 13).
PASSING–Iowa, Petras 6-14-2-49, Padilla 5-10-1-32. Ohio St., Stroud 20-30-1-286, McCord 2-2-0-8.
RECEIVING–Iowa, LaPorta 6-55, Bruce 1-7, Brecht 1-6, Lachey 1-6, Vines 1-5, Ragaini 1-2. Ohio St., M.Harrison 7-62, Egbuka 6-80, Fleming 2-105, Stover 2-25, Smith-Njigba 1-7, K.Brown 1-5, Henderson 1-4, Rossi 1-3, Scott 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

Ohio U. stats
N. Illinois 0 6 11 0 = 17
Ohio 7 3 7 7 = 24
First Quarter
OHIO–Wiglusz 8 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 11:05.
Second Quarter
NIU–FG Richardson 38, 10:49.
NIU–FG Richardson 27, 4:07.
OHIO–FG Vakos 31, :19.
Third Quarter
NIU–FG Richardson 45, 10:56.
OHIO–Rourke 1 run (Vakos kick), 4:16.
NIU–Rutkiewicz 11 run (Tucker pass from Valcarcel), 1:31.
Fourth Quarter
OHIO–Wiglusz 22 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 7:00.
A–15,922.
NIU OHIO
First downs 17 20
Total Net Yards 377 354
Rushes-yards 48-267 33-154
Passing 110 200
Punt Returns 2-3 1-2
Kickoff Returns 2-24 3-54
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 9-18-0 14-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-18
Punts 3-40.333 4-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-50 0-0
Time of Possession 32:30 27:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–N. Illinois, A.Brown 16-160, Waylee 18-97, Rutkiewicz 1-11, Lynch 11-10, (Team) 2-(minus 11). Ohio, Rourke 7-64, Bangura 10-62, McCormick 14-30, M.Cross 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3).
PASSING–N. Illinois, Lynch 9-18-0-110. Ohio, Rourke 14-26-0-200.
RECEIVING–N. Illinois, Tucker 3-24, Rutkiewicz 1-41, Thornton 1-20, Blakemore 1-12, Tewes 1-7, Soraghan 1-3, Waylee 1-3. Ohio, Wiglusz 6-69, Bangura 3-32, Kacmarek 2-33, M.Cross 2-28, Bostic 1-38.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Vakos 41.

Marshall stats
Marshall 2 7 10 7 = 26
James Madison 12 0 0 0 = 12
First Quarter
JMU–FG Wise 35, 7:07.
JMU–Z.Horton 17 pass from Atkins (Wise kick), 3:24.
JMU–FG Wise 25, 1:07.
Second Quarter
MRSH–Laborn 61 run (Verhoff kick), 9:54.
Third Quarter
MRSH–Gammage 57 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 13:17.
MRSH–FG Verhoff 38, 8:10.
Fourth Quarter
MRSH–Laborn 18 run (Verhoff kick), 4:07.
A–26,159.
MRSH JMU
First downs 12 10
Total Net Yards 326 247
Rushes-yards 44-167 37-83
Passing 159 164
Punt Returns 4-56 1-1
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 4-25 2-14
Comp-Att-Int 15-31-2 13-35-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 7-41
Punts 12-39.833 12-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-60 4-33
Time of Possession 34:55 28:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Marshall, Laborn 30-151, Fancher 9-22, C.Montgomery 2-7, E.Payne 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Verhoff 1-(minus 13). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 20-96, Palmer 4-10, Atkins 13-(minus 23).
PASSING–Marshall, Fancher 15-31-2-159. James Madison, Atkins 13-35-4-164.
RECEIVING–Marshall, Gammage 5-107, Ahmed 2-17, E.Payne 2-11, Keaton 2-5, C.Montgomery 1-18, De.Miller 1-6, Laborn 1-(minus 2), J.Harrison 1-(minus 3). James Madison, Thornton 4-47, Greene 3-66, Horton 3-31, Black 3-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

NFL standings
National Football League
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81
N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137
Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165
New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128
Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140
Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137
Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186
Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150
Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105
N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130
Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104
Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124
Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149
New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118
Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132
Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20
Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17
Dallas 24, Detroit 6
N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17
Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10
Washington 23, Green Bay 21
Las Vegas 38, Houston 20
N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9
Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23
Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
Chicago 33, New England 14
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

AP college poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22.
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1
2. Ohio St. (18) 7-0 1513 2
3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3
4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4
5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5
6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6
7. TCU 7-0 1213 8
8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10
9. Oklahoma St. 6-1 1064 11
10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13
10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12
12. UCLA 6-1 803 9
13. Penn St. 6-1 783 16
14. Utah 5-2 766 15
15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7
16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14
17. Illinois 6-1 508 18
18. LSU 6-2 502 –
19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19
20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21
21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22
22. Kansas St. 5-2 272 17
23. Tulane 7-1 243 25
24. NC State 5-2 169 23
25. South Carolina 5-2 113 –
Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.

