This is Halloween (WITH GALLERY)

Kids line the streets of Ironton for Trick or Treat night

Halloween returned to Ironton on Monday with Hulks, Sanderson sisters and many a video game player venturing from the Lawrence County Courthouse to the CAO parking lot to the Farmers Market Square and all over the business district for the annual downtown business Trick or Treat.

The newest addition to the event was the various departments of county government setting up on the courthouse steps to pass out candy and information about the Imagination Library, the Lawrence County Whole Child resource guide and other items.

“It’s going great,” said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, who was dressed as one of the three blind mice. “We are tickled to death with the turnout and the kids are having fun. But I think we are having as much fun as they are.”

Over at the CAO parking lot, the various offices were holding a Trunk or Treat event with workers dressed

as various themes, including IT, the Sanderson Sisters, Hungry Hungry Hippo, Radioactive Man, giant babies and other spooky things.

Downtown, there were lines of trick or treaters from Center Street to Adams Street as they went from business to business getting treats.

Around 7 p.m., the Lions Club Halloween parade started at the Rotary Fountain on Center Street and the Ironton Fire Department and the Ironton High School’s Million Dollar Marching Band lead the way to the Splash Park area for costumed trick or treaters to be part of the Ironton Rotary annual’s costume contest.