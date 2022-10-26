This is Halloween (WITH GALLERY)
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Waylon Mannon won second place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the fantasy category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Paisley Fradd took third place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the most attractive category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Paseson McWhorter as Johnny Cash, Evengelyn McWhorter as Dolly Parton and Kalijah McWhorter took second place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the most attractive category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Summer Newcomb won third place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the fantasy category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A little girl dressed as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas picks out her favorite candy on Monday night. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Dinosaurs roamed the streets of Ironton during Trick or Treat on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Evan Stapleton place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the fantasy category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Naly Vallance won third place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the Heroes and Villains category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Jada Townsend won second place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the Heroes and Villains category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Kyliegh Moretto won third place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the old school Halloween category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Raegan Chapman won second place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the old school Halloween category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Serenity Stapleton won first place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the old school Halloween category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Molly Chaffins won third place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the witty category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Mason Long won first place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the witty category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Workers from the Family Medical Center’s Dental Clinic went scary with IT being the centerpiece of one their Lawrence County CAO trunk or treat booth during Ironton’s Business Trick or Treat on Monday evening. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Candance Curry and Gunner Flannery won first place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the Heroes and Villains category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Asher Turman won second place in the Ironton Rotary Club’s costume contest in the witty category. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Kids line the streets of Ironton for Trick or Treat night
Halloween returned to Ironton on Monday with Hulks, Sanderson sisters and many a video game player venturing from the Lawrence County Courthouse to the CAO parking lot to the Farmers Market Square and all over the business district for the annual downtown business Trick or Treat.
The newest addition to the event was the various departments of county government setting up on the courthouse steps to pass out candy and information about the Imagination Library, the Lawrence County Whole Child resource guide and other items.
“It’s going great,” said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, who was dressed as one of the three blind mice. “We are tickled to death with the turnout and the kids are having fun. But I think we are having as much fun as they are.”
Over at the CAO parking lot, the various offices were holding a Trunk or Treat event with workers dressed
as various themes, including IT, the Sanderson Sisters, Hungry Hungry Hippo, Radioactive Man, giant babies and other spooky things.
Downtown, there were lines of trick or treaters from Center Street to Adams Street as they went from business to business getting treats.
Around 7 p.m., the Lions Club Halloween parade started at the Rotary Fountain on Center Street and the Ironton Fire Department and the Ironton High School’s Million Dollar Marching Band lead the way to the Splash Park area for costumed trick or treaters to be part of the Ironton Rotary annual’s costume contest.