Trick or Treat times
Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:
Thursday
• Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Saturday.
Email newsletter signup
• The Autism Project of Lawrence County will be a sensitive Halloween for kids with sensory issues 6-7:30 p.m. at the Pathfinder Building in Coal Grove.
Monday
• Ironton will hold citywide Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
• Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
• South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
• Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
• The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.