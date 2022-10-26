Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:

Thursday

• Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Saturday.

• The Autism Project of Lawrence County will be a sensitive Halloween for kids with sensory issues 6-7:30 p.m. at the Pathfinder Building in Coal Grove.

Monday

• Ironton will hold citywide Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.