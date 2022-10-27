Bonnie Triplett

We are sad to announce the death of our beloved mother. Bonnie Triplett, 69, of Ironton.

She passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2022, in a hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Email newsletter signup

She was born and raised in Ironton and was the daughter of the late Joe and Sara Triplett.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Triplett and Sara Triplett; sister, Trenda Triplett; and son, Jon Cremeans.

She is survived by her sister, Vernena (late Michael) Russell, of Guysville; brother, Mike (Melinda) Triplett, of Andis; two sons, Shawn Triplett, of Middletown, and Matt (Lindsey) Elswick, of Marietta; daughter, April (fiancé Josh Febo) Pyles, of Franklin, Indiana. She is also leaving being fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Per her request, there will be no services.

O’Keefe-Baker is assisting the family.