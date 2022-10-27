Everett Sharp

Pedro native Everett Victor “Vic” Sharp, 73, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home.

Vic was a 1968 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He was a lifelong resident of Pedro, and a retiree from Rollyson Glass.

Email newsletter signup

Vic enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, mudding in his Jeep and spending time with family and friends.

Vic was the son of John Everett and Helen Sharp (McCorkle).

He left behind his wife, Mary Sharp (Southwoth); daughter, Missy (Scott) Day; grandson, Victor Lee Day; brother, Randall (Connie) Sharp; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him dearly.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at O’Keefe Baker funeral home.

A brief funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. led by Rev. Jesse Sizemore, immediately followed by burial services at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.