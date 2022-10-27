Patricia Evans
Published 1:41 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022
Patricia Evans
Patricia Iona Evans, 84, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Gallipolis
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, with Pastor Brian Phillips and Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating.
Email newsletter signup
Burial will follow in Vernon cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.
The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.