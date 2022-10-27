Patricia Evans

Patricia Iona Evans, 84, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Gallipolis

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, with Pastor Brian Phillips and Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating.

Burial will follow in Vernon cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.