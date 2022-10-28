Judy Hughes

Judy Carol Hughes, 77, of Ironton, died Oct. 28, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley.

Memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, 2 p.m. until time of the service.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Hughes family during this difficult time.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.