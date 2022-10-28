OUS to honor veterans at Nov. 3 event

McKenzie will be keynote speaker

To celebrate and honor veterans, active military, National Guard and Reserve members, Ohio University Southern will host a public event from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Nov. 3., in Lecture A of the Collins Center.

Dr. Teresa McKenzie, OUS Accessibility and Veterans Services Coordinator, will provide the event keynote presentation, celebrating the history of women in the military from the Revolutionary War to present day.

The program will tell the stories of women in the military and their contributions to the country’s enduring freedoms.

“Women have proudly and selflessly served our country throughout history, and yet their stories are rarely shared,” Robert Pleasant, director of OUS Office of Student Services, said. “Through their stories, we get a better understanding of the personal sacrifices and the remarkable contributions of women in the military.

“By highlighting the impact women have made in the various branches of the armed forces we are not only celebrating history and providing recognition, which is long overdue, but we are also expressing our endless gratitude to all who serve,” he continued

A reception in the lobby of the Collins Center will follow the presentation and the event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the program, OUS will also celebrate their military family with the Veteran and Military Tribute Wall and the Missing Man Table in the lobby of the Collins Center.

The wall and table display will be installed starting Friday, and run through Monday, Nov. 14.

To request an ASL interpreter or other accommodation to attend this event, please contact McKenzie at mckenzt1@ohio.edu no later than Friday.