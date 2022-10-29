2022 Southeast Golf Coaches All-District Teams
Published 1:08 am Saturday, October 29, 2022
Southeast Ohio District
Golf Coaches Association
2022 All-District Teams
Email newsletter signup
Division I Boys
1st Team
1. A.J. Graham, Marietta
2. Grayson Herb, Marietta
3. Nathan Shadik, Athens
4. Jay Choi, Athens
5. Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe
6. Owen Heslop, Marietta
2nd Team
7. Liam Ritter, Marietta
8. Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe
9. Milan Hall, Athens
10.Canyon Herb, Marietta
11.Noah Ernst, Jackson
12.Webb Hall, Marietta
Honorable Mention
– Coleman Leach, Logan
– Peyton Hill, Jackson
– Eli McCarty, Athens
– Vincent Holler, Chilicothe
– Ethan Gault, Marietta
Coach of the Year: Bryan Whittekind, Marietta
Division II Boys
1st Team
1. Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy
2. Brady Gill, Wheelersburg
3. Edward Kehl, Warren
4. Landon Roberts, Fairland
5. Stanley Viny, Alexander
6. Charlie Lewis, Unioto
2nd Team
7. Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy
8. Owen Armstrong, Piketon
9. Ty Fisher, Fairfield Union
10.Hunter Freeman, Ironton
11.Will Higginbotham, Logan Elm
12.Grant Cline, Logan Elm
Honorable Mention
– Silas Allen, Vinton County
– Aiden Shepherd, Northwest
– Aley Cassidy, Portsmouth West
– Ethan Jagers, River Valley
– Will Briggs, Wellston
– James Bean, Fairfield Union
– Jacob Hicks, Westfall
– Zander King, Waverly
– Garrett Brooks, Circleville
– Jacob Skeens, Chesapeake
– Austin Stevens, Alexander
– Jon Grondolsky Jr., Zane Trace
– Gavin Long, Gallia Academy
– Braxton Platt, Unioto
– Eli Hall, Wheelersburg
– Gabe Detlwiller, Piketon
– Chaydan Kerns, Ironton
– John Wharton, Warren
– Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland
– Graham Williams, Logan Elm
Coach of the Year: Mark Allen, Gallipolis Gallia Academy
Division III Boys
1st Team
1. Cameron Phillips, Valley
2. Owen Mault, South Webster
3. Gavin Brooker, Waterford
4. Ethan Taylor, North Adams
5. Joel Beals, Coal Grove
6. Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe
2nd Team
7. Kasey Savoy, Reedsville Eastern
8. Matthew Griffis, West Union
9. Bo White, Crooksville
10. Karson Reaves, Manchester
11.Chase Taylor, West Union
12.Breestin Schweickart, North Adams
Honorable Mention
– Parker Montgomery, Valley
– Dylan Haye, Racine Southern
– Tristen Large, Portsmouth Clay
– Mason Frazier, Coal Grove
– Wyatt McCune, Reedsville Eastern
– Adam Cooper, West Union
– Keltin Robinson, Peebles
– Drew Kennedy, Manchester
– Saxen Wilkin, Lynchburg
– Brett Colyer, Waterford
– Blaceton Moose, Trimple
– Riley Burnett, South Webster
– Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern
– Andrew Airhard, Federal Hocking
– Chris Hall, North Adams
– Vaughn Childress, Crooksville
Coach of the Year: Jamie Hall, North Adams
Division I Girls
1st Team
1. Saylor Wharff, Marietta
2. Isabella Fisher, Chillicothe
3. Aubrey Arnold, Jackson
4. Skyler Radabough, Warren
5. Eliza Beck-Aden, Athens
6. Clara Pettit, Warren
2nd Team
7. Lia Poling, Logan
8. Olivia Howard, Unioto
9. Julie LeMaster, Chillicothe
10. Helen Liu, Athens
11. Jill Stemple, Warren
12. Chloe Barlow, Fairfield Union
Honorable Mention
– Brooke Brown, Fairfield Union
– Maddie Whiting, Athens
– Faith Wynne, Washington Court House
– Caliyn Hesson, Marietta
– Elise Schoelock, Unioto
– Taylor Mullins, Jackson
– Meryl Haller, Chillicothe
– Carlie Schrader, Logan
Coach of the Year: Andy Biddinger, Warren
Division II Girls
1st Team
1. Riley McKenzie, Cooksville
2. Elaina Seelfy, Circleville
3. Maddie Meadowns, Gallia Academy
4. Emily Cook, Westfall
5. Addison Jackson, Federal Hocking
6. Sidena Belville, Ironton
2nd Team
7. Paige Weiss, Westfall
8. Taylor Ralston, Manchester
9. Jordan Blaine, Gallia Academy
10. Sydne Atfer, Adena
11.Leah Ryan, Waterford
12. Ava Messer, South Webster
Honorable Mention
– Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern
– Eliza Wilson, Fairland
– Sidney Jones, Valley
– Addison Burioe, Gallia Academy
– Mary Lackey, Ironton
– Isabelle Perini, Circleville
– Kimmi Aubry, Wellston
– Stella Gilcher, Federal Hocking
– Autumn Wilkin, Lynchburg-Clay
– Grace Moore, Northwest
– Charlie So Howard, Portsmouth West
– Mary Helber, Zane Trace
– Kendahl Pollock, Huntington
– Maggie Armstrong, Piketon
– Kaleewa Adkins, Wheelsersburg
– Elyse Atha, Alexander
– Jaya Booth, Vinton County
– Kaylin Sterling, McClain
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Barker, Westfall