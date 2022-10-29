ACTC to host addiction awareness walk on Nov. 5

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Addicts and Allies for Education organization has partnered with Pathways, Inc. to hold a community “Addiction Awareness Walk” 10 a.m. at Technology Drive Campus on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The purpose of the event is to walk a lap around the Technology Drive Campus, located at 902 Technology Dr. in Grayson, Kentucky, to raise awareness of the issue of addiction.

Remarks will be made beforehand by ACTC president Dr. Larry Ferguson and Ronne Nunley, chief Business Development officer for Pathways.

“Members of the Addicts and Allies organization are thrilled to host this event for the community and are looking forward to work with such a great partner as Pathways, Inc. to help us host the day,” Janet Thompson, the organization’s faculty advisor, said. “Pathways provides amazing support for our community through services such as counseling, substance abuse treatment, and residential services, and among many others, and we are happy to highlight our partnership and the importance of access and awareness of mental health and rehab services to our area. We have a fun day of activities planned for the walk event, including dedication of a memorial plaque and collaborating on an artistic mural to display at the Technology Drive Campus.”

All members of the campus and community are invited to participate in the walk and other activities.

For more information, contact janet.thompson@kctcs.edu.