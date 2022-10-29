Arroyo voted newest Reds Hall of Fame member

By Rob Butcher

Cincinnati Reds’ Media VP

CINCINNATI — Pitcher Bronson Arroyo will be the next inductee into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame presented by Dinsmore.

Arroyo, who pitched for the Reds from 2006 to 2013 and again in 2017, was the top vote-getter selected by fans, Reds alumni and media through the Modern Player Ballot, presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett.

In addition to the Modern Player Ballot process, the Reds Hall of Fame Veterans Committee will review the candidacies of players whose Major League careers ended more than 15 years prior to the induction year as well as managers and executives for possible inclusion in the 2023 Induction Class.

The votes of the Hall’s Veterans Committee, which is comprised of Hall of Famers, Reds executives, Reds Hall of Fame Board Members, baseball historians, and media members, will be announced at a later date.

Arroyo, along with the selections of the Veterans Committee, will comprise the Induction Class of 2023, which will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Celebration presented by PNC, on July 15 and 16, 2023. Festivities will include special pregame ceremonies and events on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, culminating on Sunday evening with the 2023 Induction Gala presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati.

“We congratulate Bronson on his election and look forward to celebrating his exceptional Reds career next summer during Induction festivities,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Bronson’s accomplishments, aptitude, and influence on the game and teammates will live forever in the Hall of Fame.”

One of the most durable pitchers in Reds history and one of only two Reds pitchers to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Bronson Arroyo pitched 200 or more innings in seven of his eight full seasons with the club and started 32 or more games in each of his eight full Reds campaigns.

A 2006 National League All-Star, Arroyo paced the league in both innings pitched (240.2) and starts (35) that season. Arroyo led or tied for the club lead in games started seven times in his career and was the club’s leader in innings pitched in five different seasons.

In Reds history, only six pitchers have started more games for the club than Arroyo’s 279 and his career total of 1,761.1 innings pitched has been topped by only 15 pitchers in franchise history.

Arroyo led or tied for the club lead in victories in a season three times and won 12 or more games in a season six times during his Reds career including a career-best 17 wins during the Reds’ 2010 National League Central Division championship season.

He won Gold Glove honors that season and finished 12th in voting for the NL Cy Young Award. In 2012, he contributed 12 victories to the 97 wins recorded by the Central Division Champion Reds, a team victory total that has been exceeded by only seven other Reds teams.

Relying on pitch location, movement and changing speeds, Arroyo struck out 1,157 batters as a Red, a total bested by only five pitchers in club history.

Arroyo will be the 29th pitcher inducted, bringing the Hall’s total membership ranks to 91.