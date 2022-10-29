Coastal Carolina uses fast start to top Marshall 24-13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run and McCall fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Jacob Jenkins to give the Chanticleers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Marshall (4-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-10 at halftime on Khalan Laborn’s 2-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff’s 40-yard field goal. Both teams traded field goals in the second half.

McCall completed 13 of 24 passes for 121 yards for Coastal Carolina, which managed just 271 yards of offense while yielding 357.

Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards on 19-of-36 passing for the Thundering Herd.

Coastal Carolina 21 0 0 3 — 24 Marshall 0 10 3 0 — 13

First Quarter

CCAR–McCall 2 run (Hensley kick), 9:52.

CCAR–B.Carpenter 3 run (Hensley kick), 4:23.

CCAR–Jenkins 37 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 1:03.

Second Quarter

MRSH–Laborn 2 run (Verhoff kick), 8:00.

MRSH–FG Verhoff 40, 4:23.

Third Quarter

MRSH–FG Verhoff 39, 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

CCAR–FG Hensley 27, 11:24.

___

CCAR MRSH First downs 20 18 Total Net Yards 344 407 Rushes-yards 45-150 37-87 Passing 194 320 Punt Returns 2-15 2-16 Kickoff Returns 1-22 3-57 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 14-24-0 19-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-26 3-23 Punts 9-40.222 5-38.4 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 6-65 11-93 Time of Possession 34:41 25:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Coastal Carolina, White 6-43, Carpenter 13-38, Jar.Brown 5-34, Beasley 8-20, McCall 11-12, Mobley 1-5, Duplessis 1-(minus 2). Marshall, Laborn 15-68, E.Payne 6-28, Fancher 12-7, C.Montgomery 3-(minus 6), Keaton 1-(minus 10).

PASSING–Coastal Carolina, McCall 14-24-0-194. Marshall, Fancher 19-37-0-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Coastal Carolina, Jar.Brown 7-130, Beasley 3-12, Jenkins 2-39, Mobley 1-8, S.Pinckney 1-5. Marshall, Gammage 8-187, Keaton 3-52, E.Horton 3-39, C.Montgomery 3-33, Coombs 1-7, Laborn 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Verhoff 45.