Coastal Carolina uses fast start to top Marshall 24-13
Published 10:57 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.
McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run and McCall fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Jacob Jenkins to give the Chanticleers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Marshall (4-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-10 at halftime on Khalan Laborn’s 2-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff’s 40-yard field goal. Both teams traded field goals in the second half.
McCall completed 13 of 24 passes for 121 yards for Coastal Carolina, which managed just 271 yards of offense while yielding 357.
Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards on 19-of-36 passing for the Thundering Herd.
|Coastal Carolina
|21
|0
|0
|3
|—
|24
|Marshall
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
CCAR–McCall 2 run (Hensley kick), 9:52.
CCAR–B.Carpenter 3 run (Hensley kick), 4:23.
CCAR–Jenkins 37 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 1:03.
Second Quarter
MRSH–Laborn 2 run (Verhoff kick), 8:00.
MRSH–FG Verhoff 40, 4:23.
Third Quarter
MRSH–FG Verhoff 39, 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
CCAR–FG Hensley 27, 11:24.
___
|CCAR
|MRSH
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|344
|407
|Rushes-yards
|45-150
|37-87
|Passing
|194
|320
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|3-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-24-0
|19-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-26
|3-23
|Punts
|9-40.222
|5-38.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|11-93
|Time of Possession
|34:41
|25:19
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Coastal Carolina, White 6-43, Carpenter 13-38, Jar.Brown 5-34, Beasley 8-20, McCall 11-12, Mobley 1-5, Duplessis 1-(minus 2). Marshall, Laborn 15-68, E.Payne 6-28, Fancher 12-7, C.Montgomery 3-(minus 6), Keaton 1-(minus 10).
PASSING–Coastal Carolina, McCall 14-24-0-194. Marshall, Fancher 19-37-0-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING–Coastal Carolina, Jar.Brown 7-130, Beasley 3-12, Jenkins 2-39, Mobley 1-8, S.Pinckney 1-5. Marshall, Gammage 8-187, Keaton 3-52, E.Horton 3-39, C.Montgomery 3-33, Coombs 1-7, Laborn 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Verhoff 45.