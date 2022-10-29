Harbor Health Care hosts trick or treat (WITH GALLERY)

Residents hand out candy to costumed kids

Residents at Harbor Health Care got to hand out candy to visiting children during the senior living facility’s trick or treat event on Wednesday.

Children of staff and residents attended the indoor event, with residents lining the halls at their doors, ready to greet the costumed visitors.

“It was so crowded, you couldn’t see down the hall,” one staff member said of the event’s starts.

A half hour into it, there was still a steady stream of children showing up.

The children were also treated to cupcakes from costumed staff.

Lisa Butler, head of employee engagement, said the residents really enjoy the event and look forward to it.

“They love to see all the kids come,” she said. “It’s a really big night for them.”