Harbor Health Care hosts trick or treat (WITH GALLERY)
Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022
Harbor Health Care resident Faye Dunphy gives candy to Jocelyn Thomas, 6, at a trick or treat event at the senior living facility on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Aubri Hutton, dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” walks the halls of Harbor Health Care for candy during trick or treat on Wednesday.
Harbor Health care resident Faye Dunphy acts out her role as a cat at the facility’s trick or treat event on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Cameron Noble was dressed as a lion for Harbor Health Care’s trick or treat event on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Jocelyn Thomas, coming from dance class, attends Harbor Health Care’s trick or treat event on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Emma Miller attends Harbor Health Care’s trick or treat event on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
From left, Emma Miller, Liam Miller (holding Cameron Noble), and Caroline Runyon and Zelda Runyon attend Harbor Health care’s trick or treat event on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Residents hand out candy to costumed kids
Residents at Harbor Health Care got to hand out candy to visiting children during the senior living facility’s trick or treat event on Wednesday.
Children of staff and residents attended the indoor event, with residents lining the halls at their doors, ready to greet the costumed visitors.
“It was so crowded, you couldn’t see down the hall,” one staff member said of the event’s starts.
A half hour into it, there was still a steady stream of children showing up.
The children were also treated to cupcakes from costumed staff.
Lisa Butler, head of employee engagement, said the residents really enjoy the event and look forward to it.
“They love to see all the kids come,” she said. “It’s a really big night for them.”