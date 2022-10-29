Jr. Hornets Hamm earns Ohio’s Fastest Boy title

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Just call him “The Flash Jr.”

Coal Grove Hornets’ middle school cross country standout Seth Hamm posted a 10:23.03 time to win the Division 3 state championship at Dublin High School.

And not only did he win the D3 race, when they combined the times of all three divisions Hamm had the best time and was crowed Ohio’s Fastest Boy.

Hamm’s time was 12 seconds faster than the big school Division 1 winner Zachary Hayden of Mason. Counting all three divisions plus the silver division, the meet had a total of 693 boys competing.

This is the 16th year of the event and it boasted the largest overall field of runners in its history. There were 1,928 elementary and middle school runners.

“Winning the Ohio’s Fastest Boy has been something I’ve been working towards for the last thee years. It was my primary goal,” said Hamm.

“I have been blessed to have been able to do this. I thank God for the ability to run and the support of the school, coaches and my family.”

Last year, Hamm finished fourth in the D3 race which was also the fourth fasted time overall.

For his middle school career, Hamm won 17 races and two Ohio Valley Conference Middle School titles.