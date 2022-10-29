Property Transfers 10-29-2022

• Shirley M. Burks to Jeremy and Jessica Eaches, Ironton, $4,000

• Tameria J. Lucas to Jeremiah Lucas, Proctorville, $100,000

• Rita Gay Neal Adams, Tiffany Brooke Scott to Shannon and Brigette Belville, Kitts Hill, $63,000

• Trevor Porter to James L. Montgomery aka James Montgomery, Crown City, $35,000

• Robert Joseph Clark and Melissa P. Clark to Lisa Midkiff, South Point, $70,000

• Jerrell Lee Stewart to The Huntington National Bank, South Point, $56,507

• Kathy Kratzenberg to Lonnie J. Campbell and Melissa Campbell, Ironton, $295,966

• Faith J. Cecil to Timothy R. Berry and Amy C. Berry, South Point, $74,000

• Evelyn L. Sparks to James O. Marcum, Symmes, $80,000

• James O. Marcum to Dannie Miller and Katie Miller, Symmes, $88,368

• William C. Stevens and Nina Stevens to Virginia L. Smith, Ironton, $25,000

• Allman Rental Properties Inc. to BWC Properties Inc., Ironton, $90,000

• Big Bay 6 LLC to TDP Ventures LLC, Ironton, $33,000

• Big Bay 6 LLC to TDP Ventures LLC, Ironton, $25,000

• Tobias Pasquale to Roger D. Croson and Dianna S. Croson, Chesapeake, $155,000

• South Point Church of Christ to 5K Rentals LLC, Perry, $77,000

• Ronald Zembrodt to David Ashworth, South Point, $10,000

• Melinda S. Sanders, Executor of Estate of Linda Sanders to Abigail Watts and Steven Watts, Coal Grove, $87,500

• Ora F. Christian to William F. Burdette and Jeanne G. Burdette, Chesapeake, $15,000

• Larry Blevins and Vickie Blevins to Abbi G. Browning and Joe D. Browning, Willow Wood, $242,000

• AMK Entities LLC to Marty A. Bishop and Traci L. Bishop, Ironton, $68,000

• Stacy Rowe to Joseph V. Patterson and Brittany D. Patterson, Ironton, $35,000

• Thomas L. Smith to Derrick Keeton, Kitts Hill, $140,000

• Richard J. McMaster Jr. to MacKenzie Ritchey, Proctorville, $189,750

• Roger D. Croson and Dianna S. Croson to Heather J. Holton and Kenneth P. Holton, South Point, $245,000

Email newsletter signup