Property Transfers 10-29-2022
Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 29, 2022
• Shirley M. Burks to Jeremy and Jessica Eaches, Ironton, $4,000
• Tameria J. Lucas to Jeremiah Lucas, Proctorville, $100,000
• Rita Gay Neal Adams, Tiffany Brooke Scott to Shannon and Brigette Belville, Kitts Hill, $63,000
• Trevor Porter to James L. Montgomery aka James Montgomery, Crown City, $35,000
• Robert Joseph Clark and Melissa P. Clark to Lisa Midkiff, South Point, $70,000
• Jerrell Lee Stewart to The Huntington National Bank, South Point, $56,507
• Kathy Kratzenberg to Lonnie J. Campbell and Melissa Campbell, Ironton, $295,966
• Faith J. Cecil to Timothy R. Berry and Amy C. Berry, South Point, $74,000
• Evelyn L. Sparks to James O. Marcum, Symmes, $80,000
• James O. Marcum to Dannie Miller and Katie Miller, Symmes, $88,368
• William C. Stevens and Nina Stevens to Virginia L. Smith, Ironton, $25,000
• Allman Rental Properties Inc. to BWC Properties Inc., Ironton, $90,000
• Big Bay 6 LLC to TDP Ventures LLC, Ironton, $33,000
• Big Bay 6 LLC to TDP Ventures LLC, Ironton, $25,000
• Tobias Pasquale to Roger D. Croson and Dianna S. Croson, Chesapeake, $155,000
• South Point Church of Christ to 5K Rentals LLC, Perry, $77,000
• Ronald Zembrodt to David Ashworth, South Point, $10,000
• Melinda S. Sanders, Executor of Estate of Linda Sanders to Abigail Watts and Steven Watts, Coal Grove, $87,500
• Ora F. Christian to William F. Burdette and Jeanne G. Burdette, Chesapeake, $15,000
• Larry Blevins and Vickie Blevins to Abbi G. Browning and Joe D. Browning, Willow Wood, $242,000
• AMK Entities LLC to Marty A. Bishop and Traci L. Bishop, Ironton, $68,000
• Stacy Rowe to Joseph V. Patterson and Brittany D. Patterson, Ironton, $35,000
• Thomas L. Smith to Derrick Keeton, Kitts Hill, $140,000
• Richard J. McMaster Jr. to MacKenzie Ritchey, Proctorville, $189,750
• Roger D. Croson and Dianna S. Croson to Heather J. Holton and Kenneth P. Holton, South Point, $245,000