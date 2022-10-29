Satuday’s College Football Scores
Published 11:09 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022
EAST
Albany (NY) 59, Stony Brook 14
Assumption 14, New Haven 13
Brockport 54, Buffalo St. 2
Brown 34, Penn 31
CCSU 34, Wagner 7
California (Pa.) 44, Mercyhurst 20
Carnegie Mellon 30, St. Vincent 12
Case Western 54, Allegheny 7
Castleton 37, Alfred St. 13
Charleston (WV) 44, WV Wesleyan 0
Christopher Newport 14, Montclair St. 13
Coast Guard 31, MIT 24
Coastal Carolina 24, Marshall 13
Colgate 13, Bucknell 7
College of NJ 33, William Paterson 2
Concord 62, Wheeling Jesuit 31
Cortland 31, Alfred 8
Dickinson 45, Juniata 7
East Stroudsburg 23, Shippensburg 16
Endicott 48, Curry 7
FDU-Florham 10, Albright 2
Framingham St. 34, Mass. Maritime 10
Franklin Pierce 42, Post 19
Frostburg St. 58, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Gallaudet 27, Anna Maria 13
Gannon 43, Indiana Wesleyan 36
Georgetown 30, Lafayette 20
Glenville St. 31, W. Virginia St. 30
Harvard 28, Dartmouth 13
Hobart 23, Union (NY) 21
Holy Cross 53, Fordham 52, OT
Husson 27, W. New England 17
Ithaca 13, RPI 10
Kings (Pa.) 41, Alvernia 14
Kutztown 20, Millersville 13
LIU Brooklyn 50, Duquesne 48, 2OT
Marist 37, Presbyterian 7
Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Bridgewater (Mass.) 7
Merrimack 17, Stonehill 10
Middlebury 20, Colby 17
Moravian 14, McDaniel 3
Morgan St. 41, SC State 14
Muhlenberg 28, Franklin & Marshall 21
NC Central 28, Delaware St. 21
Navy 27, Temple 20, OT
New England 23, Salve Regina 6
New Mexico St. 23, Umass 13
Notre Dame (Ohio) 30, Fairmont St. 6
Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
Ohio St. 44, Penn St. 31
Pace 17, St. Anselm 14
Plymouth St. 31, Westfield St. 22
Princeton 35, Cornell 9
Richmond 31, Maine 21
S. Connecticut 23, American International 22, OT
SUNY Maritime 30, Dean 19
Salisbury 28, Rowan 23
Seton Hill 45, Edinboro 14
Shepherd 55, Bloomsburg 10
Slippery Rock 31, Clarion 0
Springfield 27, Merchant Marine 13
St. Francis (Pa.) 44, Sacred Heart 14
St. John Fisher 44, Hartwick 26
St. Lawrence 35, Rochester 31
Stevenson 44, Misericordia 7
Susquehanna 26, Johns Hopkins 24
TCU 41, West Virginia 31
Towson 52, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Trinity (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 3
Tufts 49, Hamilton 13
Uconn 13, Boston College 3
Ursinus 51, Gettysburg 16
Utica 20, Morrisville St. 17
Villanova 24, Hampton 10
Virginia St. 42, Lincoln (Pa.) 21
W. Connecticut 38, Worcester St. 35
WPI 20, Norwich 15
Washington & Jefferson 55, Thiel 0
Wesleyan (Conn.) 13, Amherst 7, OT
West Chester 58, Lock Haven 10
Widener 26, Lebanon Valley 20
Wilkes 24, Lycoming 7
Williams 41, Bates 28
SOUTH
Alabama St. 24, Alabama A&M 17
Albany St. (Ga.) 31, Morehouse 7
Appalachian St. 42, Robert Morris 3
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27
Barton 38, Catawba 21
Benedict 49, Clark Atlanta 20
Berry 56, Millsaps 0
Birmingham Southern 30, Hendrix 7
Bowie St. 36, Elizabeth City St. 29
Brevard 24, Maryville (Tenn.) 21
Bridgewater (Va.) 52, Ferrum 28
Carson-Newman 21, Emory & Henry 7
Chowan 26, Virginia Union 21
Drake 24, Stetson 17
Elon 27, Delaware 7
FAU 24, UAB 17
Fayetteville St. 28, Shaw 20
Florida A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
Florida St. 41, Georgia Tech 16
Furman 24, Chattanooga 20
Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40
Georgia 42, Florida 20
Georgia St. 31, Old Dominion 17
Grambling St. 35, Alcorn St. 6
Hampden-Sydney 28, Guilford 21
Howard 49, Norfolk St. 21
Huntingdon 42, Greensboro 0
Jackson St. 35, Southern U. 0
Jacksonville St. 40, Austin Peay 16
Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20
Lane 42, Central St. (Ohio) 31
Limestone 42, Newberry 37
Livingstone 12, St. Augustines 7
Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21
Mars Hill 20, Virginia-Wise 16
Mercer 55, VMI 14
Methodist 36, S. Virginia 23
Miami 14, Virginia 12, 4OT
Missouri 23, South Carolina 10
Murray St. 19, Tennessee St. 3
NC A&T 45, Campbell 38
North Texas 40, W. Kentucky 13
Randolph Macon 35, Washington & Lee 21
Rhodes 33, Sewanee 6
Samford 38, The Citadel 3
Shenandoah 45, Averett 0
Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6
Trinity (Texas) 41, Centre 21
Tusculum 49, Erskine 14
Tuskegee 28, Kentucky St. 7
UCF 25, Cincinnati 21
UNC-Pembroke 24, West Liberty 3
Valdosta St. 58, North Greenville 37
West Florida 36, West Alabama 24
William & Mary 31, Rhode Island 30
Wingate 24, Lenoir-Rhyne 21
Winston-Salem 28, Johnson C. Smith 7
Wofford 48, ETSU 41
MIDWEST
Albion 37, Adrian 9
Alma 49, Olivet 35
Augsburg 38, Concordia (Moor.) 35
Augustana (Ill.) 24, Illinois Wesleyan 21
Aurora 20, Benedictine (Ill.) 13
Baldwin Wallace 48, Capital 7
Bemidji St. 34, SW Minnesota 15
Bethel (Minn. ) 38, St. Olaf 17
Butler 56, Morehead St. 20
Carroll (Wis.) 59, Carthage 14
Cent. Missouri 61, Lincoln (Mo.) 14
Chicago 58, Grinnell 0
Coe 37, Central 31
Davenport 29, Saginaw Valley St. 28
Dayton 31, Valparaiso 24
DePauw 58, Kenyon 35
E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23
Emporia St. 42, Fort Hays St. 14
Ferris St. 56, N. Michigan 20
Findlay 42, Lake Erie 17
Franklin 24, Manchester 6
Grand Valley St. 42, Michigan Tech 7
Greenville 48, Crown (Minn.) 6
Gustavus Adolphus 28, Carleton 9
Hanover 62, Anderson (Ind.) 3
Heidelberg 57, Wilmington (Ohio) 7
Hillsdale 36, Ashland 20
Hope 66, Kalamazoo 20
Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
John Carroll 49, Muskingum 14
Kansas St. 48, Oklahoma St. 0
Knox 35, Lawrence 0
Lake Forest 31, Monmouth (Ill.) 14
Lakeland 26, Eureka 17
Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, William Jewell 23
Loras 40, Luther 21
Macalester 33, Hamline 20
Marietta 27, Ohio Northern 10
Mary 23, Concordia (St.P.) 13
Miami (Ohio) 27, Akron 9
Minn. Duluth 51, Minot St. 7
Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0
Minnesota St. 38, Sioux Falls 24
Missouri St. 64, W. Illinois 14
Missouri Western 31, Missouri Southern 27
Mount St. Joseph 70, Bluffton 21
Mount Union 59, Otterbein 0
N. Dakota St. 24, Illinois St. 7
N. Iowa 37, S. Illinois 36
NW Missouri St. 28, Neb.-Kearney 24
North Central 59, North Park 0
North Dakota 34, Abilene Christian 31
Northern St. 35, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7
Oklahoma 27, Iowa St. 13
Pittsburg St. 38, Cent. Oklahoma 7
Ripon 55, Beloit 14
Rose Hulman 76, Defiance 35
S. Dakota St. 49, Indiana St. 7
S.D. Mines 23, Adams St. 20
SW Baptist 49, McKendree 31
Simpson 74, Nebraska Wesleyan 41
St. John’s (Minn.) 56, St. Scholastica 6
St. Norbert 52, Rockford 14
St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, San Diego 42
Tennessee Tech 20, E. Illinois 17
Tiffin 48, Northwood (Mich.) 3
Toledo 27, E. Michigan 24
Truman St. 59, Quincy 32
Wabash 59, Hiram 23
Walsh 35, Kentucky Wesleyan 10
Wartburg 65, Buena Vista 0
Washington (Mo.) 49, Elmhurst 6
Wayne St. (Neb.) 56, Upper Iowa 14
Wheaton (Ill.) 69, Millikin 3
Winona St. 24, Augustana (SD) 7
Wis. Lutheran 30, Concordia (Ill.) 7
Wis.-Eau Claire 48, Wis.-Stevens Pt 26
Wis.-La Crosse 38, Wis.-Oshkosh 35
Wis.-Stout 24, Wis.-Platteville 22, 3OT
Wis.-Whitewater 30, Wis.-River Falls 27
Wooster 44, Wittenberg 43
Youngstown St. 45, South Dakota 24
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas Tech 22, SW Oklahoma 21
Cent. Arkansas 64, North Alabama 29
Charlotte 56, Rice 23
E. Texas Baptist 38, Texas Lutheran 35
Hardin Simmons 28, Howard Payne 19
Harding 28, NW Oklahoma 7
Henderson St. 42, S. Nazarene 41, OT
Houston 42, South Florida 27
Incarnate Word 35, Texas A&M Commerce 7
Lamar 24, Nicholls 17
Prairie View 58, Bethune-Cookman 48
S. Arkansas 52, Oklahoma Baptist 20
SE Oklahoma 48, Ark.-Monticello 20
SMU 45, Tulsa 34
South Alabama 31, Arkansas St. 3
Southwestern (Texas) 40, Austin 29
Texas Southern 37, Lincoln Oaklanders 2
UT Martin 52, Houston Christian 28
Utah Tech 47, Stephen F. Austin 44
Washburn 21, Northeastern St. 17
FAR WEST
Black Hills St. 75, Fort Lewis 0
Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 10
CSU-Pueblo 33, Colorado Mesa 28
Chadron St. 17, N.M. Highlands 3
Claremont Mudd 43, Whittier 0
Colorado Mines 30, W. Colorado 20
Linfield 37, George Fox 10
Oregon 42, California 24
Pacific (Ore.) 56, Lewis & Clark 41
Pacific Lutheran 53, Willamette 0
Portland St. 38, E. Washington 35
Redlands 27, Pomona Pitzer 24, OT
Southern Cal 45, Arizona 37
Texas-Permian Basin 24, E. New Mexico 21
UC Davis 59, Cal Poly 17
W. New Mexico 41, West Texas A&M 37
Weber St. 24, Montana 21
Whitworth 59, Puget Sound 0