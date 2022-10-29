Satuday’s College Football Scores

Published 11:09 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022

By The Associated Press

EAST

Albany (NY) 59, Stony Brook 14

Assumption 14, New Haven 13

Brockport 54, Buffalo St. 2

Brown 34, Penn 31

CCSU 34, Wagner 7

California (Pa.) 44, Mercyhurst 20

Carnegie Mellon 30, St. Vincent 12

Case Western 54, Allegheny 7

Castleton 37, Alfred St. 13

Charleston (WV) 44, WV Wesleyan 0

Christopher Newport 14, Montclair St. 13

Coast Guard 31, MIT 24

Coastal Carolina 24, Marshall 13

Colgate 13, Bucknell 7

College of NJ 33, William Paterson 2

Concord 62, Wheeling Jesuit 31

Cortland 31, Alfred 8

Dickinson 45, Juniata 7

East Stroudsburg 23, Shippensburg 16

Endicott 48, Curry 7

FDU-Florham 10, Albright 2

Framingham St. 34, Mass. Maritime 10

Franklin Pierce 42, Post 19

Frostburg St. 58, Alderson-Broaddus 7

Gallaudet 27, Anna Maria 13

Gannon 43, Indiana Wesleyan 36

Georgetown 30, Lafayette 20

Glenville St. 31, W. Virginia St. 30

Harvard 28, Dartmouth 13

Hobart 23, Union (NY) 21

Holy Cross 53, Fordham 52, OT

Husson 27, W. New England 17

Ithaca 13, RPI 10

Kings (Pa.) 41, Alvernia 14

Kutztown 20, Millersville 13

LIU Brooklyn 50, Duquesne 48, 2OT

Marist 37, Presbyterian 7

Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Bridgewater (Mass.) 7

Merrimack 17, Stonehill 10

Middlebury 20, Colby 17

Moravian 14, McDaniel 3

Morgan St. 41, SC State 14

Muhlenberg 28, Franklin & Marshall 21

NC Central 28, Delaware St. 21

Navy 27, Temple 20, OT

New England 23, Salve Regina 6

New Mexico St. 23, Umass 13

Notre Dame (Ohio) 30, Fairmont St. 6

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Ohio St. 44, Penn St. 31

Pace 17, St. Anselm 14

Plymouth St. 31, Westfield St. 22

Princeton 35, Cornell 9

Richmond 31, Maine 21

S. Connecticut 23, American International 22, OT

SUNY Maritime 30, Dean 19

Salisbury 28, Rowan 23

Seton Hill 45, Edinboro 14

Shepherd 55, Bloomsburg 10

Slippery Rock 31, Clarion 0

Springfield 27, Merchant Marine 13

St. Francis (Pa.) 44, Sacred Heart 14

St. John Fisher 44, Hartwick 26

St. Lawrence 35, Rochester 31

Stevenson 44, Misericordia 7

Susquehanna 26, Johns Hopkins 24

TCU 41, West Virginia 31

Towson 52, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Trinity (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 3

Tufts 49, Hamilton 13

Uconn 13, Boston College 3

Ursinus 51, Gettysburg 16

Utica 20, Morrisville St. 17

Villanova 24, Hampton 10

Virginia St. 42, Lincoln (Pa.) 21

W. Connecticut 38, Worcester St. 35

WPI 20, Norwich 15

Washington & Jefferson 55, Thiel 0

Wesleyan (Conn.) 13, Amherst 7, OT

West Chester 58, Lock Haven 10

Widener 26, Lebanon Valley 20

Wilkes 24, Lycoming 7

Williams 41, Bates 28

SOUTH

Alabama St. 24, Alabama A&M 17

Albany St. (Ga.) 31, Morehouse 7

Appalachian St. 42, Robert Morris 3

Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Barton 38, Catawba 21

Benedict 49, Clark Atlanta 20

Berry 56, Millsaps 0

Birmingham Southern 30, Hendrix 7

Bowie St. 36, Elizabeth City St. 29

Brevard 24, Maryville (Tenn.) 21

Bridgewater (Va.) 52, Ferrum 28

Carson-Newman 21, Emory & Henry 7

Chowan 26, Virginia Union 21

Drake 24, Stetson 17

Elon 27, Delaware 7

FAU 24, UAB 17

Fayetteville St. 28, Shaw 20

Florida A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

Florida St. 41, Georgia Tech 16

Furman 24, Chattanooga 20

Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40

Georgia 42, Florida 20

Georgia St. 31, Old Dominion 17

Grambling St. 35, Alcorn St. 6

Hampden-Sydney 28, Guilford 21

Howard 49, Norfolk St. 21

Huntingdon 42, Greensboro 0

Jackson St. 35, Southern U. 0

Jacksonville St. 40, Austin Peay 16

Kennesaw St. 30, Charleston Southern 20

Lane 42, Central St. (Ohio) 31

Limestone 42, Newberry 37

Livingstone 12, St. Augustines 7

Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21

Mars Hill 20, Virginia-Wise 16

Mercer 55, VMI 14

Methodist 36, S. Virginia 23

Miami 14, Virginia 12, 4OT

Missouri 23, South Carolina 10

Murray St. 19, Tennessee St. 3

NC A&T 45, Campbell 38

North Texas 40, W. Kentucky 13

Randolph Macon 35, Washington & Lee 21

Rhodes 33, Sewanee 6

Samford 38, The Citadel 3

Shenandoah 45, Averett 0

Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6

Trinity (Texas) 41, Centre 21

Tusculum 49, Erskine 14

Tuskegee 28, Kentucky St. 7

UCF 25, Cincinnati 21

UNC-Pembroke 24, West Liberty 3

Valdosta St. 58, North Greenville 37

West Florida 36, West Alabama 24

William & Mary 31, Rhode Island 30

Wingate 24, Lenoir-Rhyne 21

Winston-Salem 28, Johnson C. Smith 7

Wofford 48, ETSU 41

MIDWEST

Albion 37, Adrian 9

Alma 49, Olivet 35

Augsburg 38, Concordia (Moor.) 35

Augustana (Ill.) 24, Illinois Wesleyan 21

Aurora 20, Benedictine (Ill.) 13

Baldwin Wallace 48, Capital 7

Bemidji St. 34, SW Minnesota 15

Bethel (Minn. ) 38, St. Olaf 17

Butler 56, Morehead St. 20

Carroll (Wis.) 59, Carthage 14

Cent. Missouri 61, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Chicago 58, Grinnell 0

Coe 37, Central 31

Davenport 29, Saginaw Valley St. 28

Dayton 31, Valparaiso 24

DePauw 58, Kenyon 35

E. Kentucky 28, SE Missouri 23

Emporia St. 42, Fort Hays St. 14

Ferris St. 56, N. Michigan 20

Findlay 42, Lake Erie 17

Franklin 24, Manchester 6

Grand Valley St. 42, Michigan Tech 7

Greenville 48, Crown (Minn.) 6

Gustavus Adolphus 28, Carleton 9

Hanover 62, Anderson (Ind.) 3

Heidelberg 57, Wilmington (Ohio) 7

Hillsdale 36, Ashland 20

Hope 66, Kalamazoo 20

Illinois 26, Nebraska 9

Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

John Carroll 49, Muskingum 14

Kansas St. 48, Oklahoma St. 0

Knox 35, Lawrence 0

Lake Forest 31, Monmouth (Ill.) 14

Lakeland 26, Eureka 17

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, William Jewell 23

Loras 40, Luther 21

Macalester 33, Hamline 20

Marietta 27, Ohio Northern 10

Mary 23, Concordia (St.P.) 13

Miami (Ohio) 27, Akron 9

Minn. Duluth 51, Minot St. 7

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0

Minnesota St. 38, Sioux Falls 24

Missouri St. 64, W. Illinois 14

Missouri Western 31, Missouri Southern 27

Mount St. Joseph 70, Bluffton 21

Mount Union 59, Otterbein 0

N. Dakota St. 24, Illinois St. 7

N. Iowa 37, S. Illinois 36

NW Missouri St. 28, Neb.-Kearney 24

North Central 59, North Park 0

North Dakota 34, Abilene Christian 31

Northern St. 35, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7

Oklahoma 27, Iowa St. 13

Pittsburg St. 38, Cent. Oklahoma 7

Ripon 55, Beloit 14

Rose Hulman 76, Defiance 35

S. Dakota St. 49, Indiana St. 7

S.D. Mines 23, Adams St. 20

SW Baptist 49, McKendree 31

Simpson 74, Nebraska Wesleyan 41

St. John’s (Minn.) 56, St. Scholastica 6

St. Norbert 52, Rockford 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, San Diego 42

Tennessee Tech 20, E. Illinois 17

Tiffin 48, Northwood (Mich.) 3

Toledo 27, E. Michigan 24

Truman St. 59, Quincy 32

Wabash 59, Hiram 23

Walsh 35, Kentucky Wesleyan 10

Wartburg 65, Buena Vista 0

Washington (Mo.) 49, Elmhurst 6

Wayne St. (Neb.) 56, Upper Iowa 14

Wheaton (Ill.) 69, Millikin 3

Winona St. 24, Augustana (SD) 7

Wis. Lutheran 30, Concordia (Ill.) 7

Wis.-Eau Claire 48, Wis.-Stevens Pt 26

Wis.-La Crosse 38, Wis.-Oshkosh 35

Wis.-Stout 24, Wis.-Platteville 22, 3OT

Wis.-Whitewater 30, Wis.-River Falls 27

Wooster 44, Wittenberg 43

Youngstown St. 45, South Dakota 24

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas Tech 22, SW Oklahoma 21

Cent. Arkansas 64, North Alabama 29

Charlotte 56, Rice 23

E. Texas Baptist 38, Texas Lutheran 35

Hardin Simmons 28, Howard Payne 19

Harding 28, NW Oklahoma 7

Henderson St. 42, S. Nazarene 41, OT

Houston 42, South Florida 27

Incarnate Word 35, Texas A&M Commerce 7

Lamar 24, Nicholls 17

Prairie View 58, Bethune-Cookman 48

S. Arkansas 52, Oklahoma Baptist 20

SE Oklahoma 48, Ark.-Monticello 20

SMU 45, Tulsa 34

South Alabama 31, Arkansas St. 3

Southwestern (Texas) 40, Austin 29

Texas Southern 37, Lincoln Oaklanders 2

UT Martin 52, Houston Christian 28

Utah Tech 47, Stephen F. Austin 44

Washburn 21, Northeastern St. 17

FAR WEST

Black Hills St. 75, Fort Lewis 0

Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 10

CSU-Pueblo 33, Colorado Mesa 28

Chadron St. 17, N.M. Highlands 3

Claremont Mudd 43, Whittier 0

Colorado Mines 30, W. Colorado 20

Linfield 37, George Fox 10

Oregon 42, California 24

Pacific (Ore.) 56, Lewis & Clark 41

Pacific Lutheran 53, Willamette 0

Portland St. 38, E. Washington 35

Redlands 27, Pomona Pitzer 24, OT

Southern Cal 45, Arizona 37

Texas-Permian Basin 24, E. New Mexico 21

UC Davis 59, Cal Poly 17

W. New Mexico 41, West Texas A&M 37

Weber St. 24, Montana 21

Whitworth 59, Puget Sound 0

