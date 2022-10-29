Scoreboard
Published 1:15 am Saturday, October 29, 2022
MLB postseason
Major League Baseball
Postseason Playoffs
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
New York 3, Cleveland 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2
Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1
National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5
National League
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5
Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6
Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Philadelphia vs. Houston
Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.
x-Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
NFL standings
National Football League
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81
N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137
Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165
New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128
Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140
Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137
Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186
Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150
Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105
N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130
Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104
Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151
Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149
New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118
Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132
Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.