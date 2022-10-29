Scoreboard

Published 1:15 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By The Associated Press

MLB postseason

Major League Baseball

Postseason Playoffs

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

National League

San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Houston 4, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5

National League

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Philadelphia vs. Houston

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

NFL standings

National Football League

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81

N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137

Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165

New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128

Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140

Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137

Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183

Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132

Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186

Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172

L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189

Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150

Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105

N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130

Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104

Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171

Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151

Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149

New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118

Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132

Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176

San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

