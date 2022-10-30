EDITORIAL: Have a fun and safe Halloween

Halloween is Monday and in Ironton, Ashland and most of Lawrence County’s villages, trick or treat falls on the holiday and will take place that evening.

As always, following basic precautions, will ensure a safe, fun holiday for families.

Costumes

• Make sure that all costumes and accessories are made of fire-resistant material.

• If trick or treating after dark, fasten strips of reflective tape to costumes or provide children with glow sticks.

• Makeup is better than vision-obscuring masks for costumes.

• Make sure costumes are short enough not to cause tripping or entanglement with feet.

The route

• See to it that, if children go out as a group, they have a responsible adult with them.

• If children go out alone, plan a route that is safe and acceptable to parents, sticking to familiar, well-lit areas and agree on a return time.

• Teach children not to enter the home or car of a stranger.

For drivers

• While children and trick or treaters should follow best practices for safety, motorists out on Monday also have a responsibility and should bear the following in mind:

• Watch for children on roadways, medians and curbs.

• Be extra alert for children who may be in dark clothing and not clearly visible.

• If there is a new or inexperienced driver in your family, discourage them from going on the roads.