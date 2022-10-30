Doug Johnson: Faith will get you through times of setbacks, despair

Setbacks in our lives can take the joy out of living. Our faith is weakened, and if we collect enough hurts they will stop us from wanting to press forward.

The Bible tells us about a man named Job.

He was from the land of Uz, blameless, upright, one who feared God, and one who turned away from evil.

Job had seven sons and three daughters, a beautiful family. He was considered “the greatest of all the men of the east.”

Yet he lost it all in 24 hours. He lost his health, wealth, and children. He was knocked down. He’d lost his passion and his enthusiasm had diminished.

But he checked his negative thinking and that of his wife and friends and said, “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I depart: the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.” (Job 1:21)

How could Job bless the Lord after facing such major setbacks?

The same way we can, through faith. Faith in God is the only thing that can heal our hurts.

The things that Job endured were painful and the scars would remain but his life was put back together. His wife and his friends could not do it–only God could.

The Lord blessed the latter days of Job with great material blessings.

Job 42:12-13 tells us: “…he had fourteen thousand sheep, and six thousand camels, and a thousand donkeys. He had also seven sons and three daughters.”

It was said of his new daughters that “in all the land no women were found so fair.” Job lived 140 years after his major setbacks and saw sons, grandsons, great-grandsons, and great-great-grandsons.

Missionary Marigold Cheshier is another person who knows about facing crises in life.

In 1982 her son, Mike, went through a traumatic experience.

Mike was only seven years old when, while playing with some friends, he was severely burned over the upper 30 percent of his body.

He was burned not only on the outside, but also in his throat and lungs.

Then, in 1984, her daughter, Melissa, was beaten and left for dead by rapists at a road side park in Louisiana.

The doctors said she would never be able to marry because of the psychological trauma and never bear children because of the physical trauma.

And in 1985, Marigold was given 18 months to live because of cancer.

How did they deal with all of these crises?

The same way Job did, by faith!

Mike not only survived the burns, but God brought him from a death sentence to a preacher and power lifter, bench-pressing 450 pounds!

Today Melissa is a children’s pastor, married to a wonderful husband, and the mother of twins, all due to the delivering power of God!

And Marigold? God miraculously healed her of cancer!

Today, she is preaching the Gospel around the world and has completed numerous music recordings. She has also made TV appearances, telling people about the miraculous power of God on the 700 Club, TBN and many others.

If you are facing a crisis in your life, God can help you. He’s the One who delivered Job, Marigold and her family.

God can help you forget your hurts, leave off your sad countenance, and be cheerful when you turn to Him for your strength!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.