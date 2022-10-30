Two men indicted for copper theft

Allegedly took wiring from Ironton HS

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.

According to the indictments, the pair took copper wiring from a lighting controller box at Ironton High School on or around Oct. 2.

The cost of the wire was valued at more than $1,000, but less than $7,500.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Aaron L. McBrown, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Roy N. Sprouse, 45, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Charles A. Kerns, 38, South Point, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Rebecca A. Allen, 53, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tyron Markel, 46, Ironton, two counts fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Robert L. Devaney Jr., 35, Lesage, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Amy Jo Dooley, 41, Russell, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jessica L. Malone, 22, Fort Pierce, Florida, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Dwayne L. Kritzwiser, 48, Lucasville, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs with a prior conviction.

• Joshua R. Coffman, 33, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Bryce A. Butcher, 26, Kitts Hill, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fourth-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Vanessa D. McDowell, 41, Denton, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Lori Frances Delong, 46, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Eithan P. Taylor, 20, Ironton, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Kendrick D. Jones, 42, Ashland, Kentucky, fourth-degree arson.

• Tara Dawn Ralph, 48, Greenfield, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Donald L. Sisler, 32, Ironton, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Steven A. Smith, 35, Greenup, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brittany N. Sparks, 36, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Christopher L. Vidoni, 54, Portsmouth, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Jesse J. Bentley, 45, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Kerry Ann Dillon, 33, Patriot, two counts fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Amber Danielle Hankins, 35, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Pamela R. Gibson, 54, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Jaclyn D. Dillon, 43, South Point, fifth-degree felony deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

• Brandon T. Keeney, 42, Proctorville, second-degree felony felonious assault.

• Lisa M. Moore, 43, Proctorville, third-degree felony burglary.

• Bryan A. Montroso, 55, Proctorville, third-degree felony burglary.

• Kenneth L. Kennedy Jr., 52, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Kailah D. Douglas, 40, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Bruce L. Marsh, 63, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation, fourth-degree felony menacing.

• Tanner A. Miller, 27, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony burglary.

• Shawn A. Delong, 45, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Amir N. Faraj, 25, Ypsilanti, Michigan, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Melissa K. Lyons, 46, Ironton, third-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Joshua D. Carpenter, 30, Hamden, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Destiny L. Jones, 20, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding, third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

• Cody A. McNeely, 28, South Point, fourth-degree felony assault, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Charles W. Jackson, 47, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Russell Wayne Cox, 47, Pedro, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Lee Newcomb, 36, Patriot, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony assault, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.