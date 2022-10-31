ARTS AND CULTURE: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Cedric Burnside set for Stuart’s

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio welcomes Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears and Cedric Burnside at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5

Tickets are on sale to the public at 740-753-1924 or stuartsoperahouse.org. Prices range from $25-35.

Co-headliners Black Joe Lewis from Austin and Cedric Burnside from Memphis each bring the blues alive for a new generation.

Grounded in classic blues and the soul sounds of James Brown, Black Joe Lewis combines blues, funk, and soul with his Honeybears band. Black Joe Lewis last appeared in Nelsonville at the 2010 Nelsonville Music Festival, produced by Stuart’s Opera House.

The grandson of blues legend R.L. Burnside, Grammy-award winner Cedric Burnside honed his Hill country style while growing up surrounded by the musicians of the Mississippi Delta. Cedric Burnside performed at the 2020 Virtual Nelsonville Music Festival, and played at the 2021 Hocking Hills Music Festival, co-produced by Stuart’s Opera House and Duck Creek Log Jam.

Stuart’s Opera House is the cornerstone of the historic Public Square in Nelsonville.

It is dedicated to its role as a regional leader in the arts community, a center for public expression, and an economic development partner for Southeastern Ohio. Stuart’s produces live musical and theatrical performances, including the Nelsonville Music Festival, and offers year-round, tuition-free arts education opportunities.

Learn more at stuartsoperahouse.org