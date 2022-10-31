Diana Carter Published 11:38 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Diana Carter

Diana Lynn Carter, 61, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at River Cities Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.