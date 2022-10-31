Donna Hunt-McClure Published 3:37 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Donna J. Sowards Hunt-McClure, 83, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.