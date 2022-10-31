FOCUS: Ironton downtown trick or treat 2022

IT and Harley Quinn hang out on Monday during Ironton Business Trick or Treat. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A skeleton hands out candy on Monday at the CAO’s Trunk or Treat event. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A mini DJ Marshmello lined up for the parade on Monday during Ironton Business Trick or Treat. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard met up with probation officer Melissa McCloud who was dressed up as Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard during the Trick or Treat at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Monday night. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Lawrence County Juvenile/Probate judge Patricia Sanders, who was dressed up as Captain Marvel, and Robin Heaberlin, chief deputy of the Juvenile/Probate division, react happily to a little lady bug during the Trick or Treat at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Monday night. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
McGruff the Crime Dog high fives a trick or treater during the Ironton Trick or Treat on Monday night at the Farmers Market Square. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit hands out candy to trick or treaters during Trick or Treat on Monday night at the Farmers Market Square. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)