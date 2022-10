Michael Gool Published 3:38 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Michael F. Gool, 67, of Ironton, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Gool family during this difficult time.

Donations toward the funeral expense can be made to Phillips Funeral Home in lieu of flowers.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.