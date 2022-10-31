Ohio first lady addresses Chamber dinner

Published 3:58 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

By Sarah Simmons

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine talks about the Imagination Library at the Chamber of Commerce dinner on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Sarah Simmons)

The new inductees of the Chamber of Commerce are sworn in at the chamber’s annual award dinner which was held on the campus of Ohio University Southern in Ironton on Thurday night. (The Ironton Tribune | Sarah Simmons)

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine spoke about the Imagination Library at the Chamber of Commerce dinner on Thursday. New officers for the Chamber were sworn in at the chamber’s annual award dinner which was held on the campus of Ohio University Southern in Ironton on Thursday night.

