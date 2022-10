Oscar Spratley Published 11:39 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Oscar Spratley, 71, of South Point, died Tuesday Sept. 26, 2022.

A graveside service with military rites will be Thursday at the Veterans section of Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.