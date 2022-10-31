Sacred Heart to host retreat Nov. 6-8

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Father Bill Garrott, O.P., a sought-after presenter and speaker, will offer free retreats at Sacred Heart Church in Huntington each night at 7 p.m. from Nov. 6–8.

The theme of the retreats is iMercy: The Divine Hotspot, and is an invitation for the community to come together to renew themselves and their faith as a people living in the Spirit.

On Sunday, the theme is The Father Blesses; Monday’s theme is The Son Heals; and Tuesday’s theme is The Spirit Strengthens.

Garrott is a member of the Dominican Order, of Washington, D.C., known as the Order of Preachers (O.P.).

During hundreds of retreats across the U.S., through his musical abilities on piano and guitar, he has drawn tens of thousands of listeners more deeply into the unconditional love which the Father, Son and Holy Spirit reveal.

“You might call my ministry a ministry of encouragement,” Garrott said. “I’m preaching the basic Gospel message of hope: God loves us, He has a plan, He always provides and we can truly live a new life in His Son Jesus Christ.”

All are welcome.

For additional information, contact 304-429-4318 or email shcchwv@gmail.com.