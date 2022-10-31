St. Joseph Honor Roll First nine weeks 2022 Published 5:49 am Monday, October 31, 2022

St. Joseph Junior High and High School Honor Roll

First nine weeks School Year 2022-23

All “A” Honor Roll

Seniors: Matthew Heighton, Mark Hodges, Zachary Johnson, Elizabeth Kline and Aubrey Sutton.

Juniors: Evan Balestra, Bryson Burcham, Brady Medinger and Ava Weber.

Sophomores: Eli Ford and Landon Rowe.

Freshmen: Alex Gnau, Adrian McFann, Blake Medinger, Addy Murray, Josie Pauley, Gavin Simpson and Ian Whaley.

8th Grade: Gavin Payton, Mason Weber and Brody West

7th Grade: Peyton Ford, Beckett Heighton, Cate Lintner, Chris Phillips, Sophia Rowe and Elle Virgin.

“A/B” Honor Roll

Seniors: Kaden Cleary, Kai Coleman, Gracie Damron, Erikai Jackson, Hunter Staton and Nick Walker.

Juniors: Drew Brown, Laney Dressel, Eric Dutey, Addie Philabaun, Jake Stephens and Olivia Woods.

Sophomores: Molly Walker, Sam Walker, Mia Weber and Kenzie Wilds.

Freshmen: Mylee Ferguson and Carter Johnson.

8th Grade: Zane Dressel, Jadyn Fields, Rex Weber, Eli Whaley, Jack Whaley and Bailey Wilds.

7th Grade: Lily Delong, Beckham Waginger and Olivia Williams.