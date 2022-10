Wayne Crank Published 11:40 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Wayne Crank

Wayne Allen Crank, 66, of Ironton, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no services at this time.

Email newsletter signup

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.