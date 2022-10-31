Woman arrested for gas station robbery Published 3:30 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

A woman is in jail being charged with robbing a convenience store on Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:41 p.m., a white female suspect entered the Marathon gas station on County Road 144, South Point and immediately went to the counter and tried to grab the cash register.

The store clerk attempted to stop her, but the suspect hit his hands. She was able to force the register open, grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and then fled the store.

A bystander, who was on a next-door parking lot, saw the suspect get into a grey/silver Dodge van and flee the scene.

This witness followed the suspect van a short distance, but lost it on a side street. He provided the sheriff’s office with a direction of travel and officers began an extensive search of the area.

A short time later, the suspect’s van was found behind Now Service Pro, on County Road 1, Chesapeake.

In the van, they found the suspect, identified as Brittney Watkins, 32, of Chesapeake, and her 3-year-old child.

Watkins was arrested on suspicion of second degree felony robbery and put in the Lawrence County Jail.

The child was released to Lawrence County Children’s Services.

The store clerk was not injured and there were no other customers inside the store at the time of the robbery.

“The help from the witnesses is greatly appreciated,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “Law enforcement always needs eyewitness testimony, but please remember not to put yourself in danger to do so.”

Watkins was arraigned in the Lawrence County Municipal Court on Monday morning on the robbery charge and endangering a child. A cash/surety bond was set at $100,000 and J.T. Holt was appointed as her attorney.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

Lawless said that when the investigation into the robbery is completed, Watkins could be facing additional charges.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office thanked the South Point Police Department for their assistance in this case.