Edward Neel Sr. Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Edward Allen Neel Sr., 67, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville, West Virginia. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Ona, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.