Harbor Health Care team raises $1,000 at Alzheimer’s Walk Published 5:46 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

ASHLAND, Ky. — A team from Harbor Health Care, consisting of 13 people, took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ashland on Sunday.

Team Harbor, the only group from Lawrence County, placed third and raised $1,000 for the cause, Angie White, who works in admissions at the Ironton senior living facility, said.

The team consisted of staff, as well as one resident, Dawn Kiser, White said.

In addition to the walk, the wall at Harbor Health care was covered in purple flower decorations.

White said people could sponsor one for $1 and write the name of someone impacted by Alzheimer’s on them.