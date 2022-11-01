Harold Pleasant Sr. Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Harold Pleasant Sr.

July 21, 1949–Oct. 26, 2022

Harold Timothy Pleasant Sr., 73, of Ironton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Born July 21, 1949, to Hannah Hale and Harold Pleasant in Ironton.

He graduated from Ironton High School Class of 1967.

He retired in 2000 from the United States Enrichment Center (USEC) in Piketon, formerly Lockheed Martin.

Those who knew Timmy, knew he was the man who would do anything for you, stop and chat to see how you were, tell fishing stories, brag about his kids, waxing his cars or talk about what’s going on in Ironton.

He was known as the DJ (“Chocolate City”) back in the day, and the Jive Turkey made mixtapes/CDs for everyone with his impressive playlists.

He was also known as the guy at the park with his tennis rackets, whether it was Central Park, Beechwood or at the Ashland Tennis Center and he would hit with anybody.

He had a special love for Ironton and Ironton football and was proud to tell the history of his town.

Tim was a humble and quiet soul and never hurt anyone or wished ill on anybody.

When Jive did speak up, he was very competitive and he smack talked about his card game and his claim to fame was that NOBODY beat him in a free game of pool or beat his high scores on the pinball machines.

Tim is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Brown); stepmother, Hilda Pleasant, of Knightsdale, North Carolina; sisters, Marta Pleasant Cofer (Myron), of Ironton, Nedra Davis of Knighstdale, North Carolina, and Julie Conner, of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers, Donnie Davis Sr. (Lisa), of Patterson, New Jersey, and Ronald Davis (Terry), of Pineville, North Carolina; brother-in-laws Brad Brown (Sharon), of Shelby, Kevin Brown, of Ironton and William Dunn, of La Grange, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Irma Alexander, of Pleasantville, New Jersey; his children, Timothy Pleasant Jr. (Brenda), of Orlando, Florida, and Kande Pleasant (Terry), of Westerville; grandchildren, Lilly Pleasant, Timothy Pleasant, Frances Pleasant, Charlie Pleasant, Rosemary Pleasant, Josephine Pleasant, Gabriel Pleasant, Benjamin Pleasant, Eloise Pleasant, and Immanuel Pleasant, all of Orlando, Florida; and a host of family members and friends to cherish his memories.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hannah Hale and Harold Pleasant, of Ironton; brother, Ronald Alexander (Ronnie) of Pleasantville, New Jersey, sister, Veleria Dunn of La Grange, North Carolina; and granddaughter, Gloria Pleasant of Orlando, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, a Harold T. Pleasant Memorial Fund is set up with U.S. Bank.

For more information on the memorial fund, please send an email to the Pleasant family at thepleasantfund@gmail.com.

A GoFundMe account has been established:https://gofund.me/053b02b4

All proceeds will go to supporting his loving wife.

Cremation services provided by Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.