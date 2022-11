Ruben Balandra Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Ruben Balandra

Ruben Isulat Balandra, 71, of South Point, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Sue Balandra.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.