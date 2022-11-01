Three Lawrence County schools get Big Cover Up grants from United Way Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Three student groups from schools in Lawrence County are recipients of the 2022 Big Cover Up awards from United Way of the River Cities.

The Big Cover Up started about 20 years ago as a way for local schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County to apply for a match-based grant to help fund school projects that serve fellow students in need.

“For nearly 20 years, United Way of the River Cities has given local middle and high school students the opportunity to develop projects to serve fellow students, and experience charitable giving,” Carol Bailey, executive director of UWRC, said. “Thanks to long-standing support from Advantage Toyota and the Toyota Dealer Match Program, along with generous individual gifts from Randy and Ashley Saunders, we are able to provide funds to match and exceed those raised by the students. As a result of the Big Cover Up, hundreds of students will receive warm winter clothing.”

This year, eight programs were funded, for a total of $15,000 given to local school projects.

“This program will serve local schools once again through a difficult time in our community and allow students to think about helping others in a practical way,” Lara Lawson, director of community impact for UWRC, said.

The 2022 Recipients of the Big Cover Up Grants from Lawrence County are:

• Dawson-Bryant Middle/High School Christian Youth Group and Mu Alpha Theta — $2,000 to provide warming clothing to fellow students.

• Fairland High School Beta Club — $2,000 to provide clothing, shoes and coats to Fairland East and West elementary students.

• Symmes Valley High School Student Council — $2,000 to provide clothes to Symmes Valley elementary students and food boxes to families in need.

• Other recipients include:

• Huntington High School Operation Best Club and Career Exploration Students — $2,000 to provide coats and hoodies for Playmate Daycare students and Huntington High students.

• Lavalette Elementary School Junior Beta Club — $1,000 to provide winter clothing for fellow students.

• Ceredo-Kenova Middle School Student Council — $2,000 to provide winter clothing for fellow students.

Spring Valley High School Timberwolves for Christ — $2,000 to provide winter clothing for fellow students.

• Wayne Elementary School 5th Graders active in Communities in Schools — $2,000 to provide holiday meal boxes for Wayne County students and families.