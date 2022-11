Barry Woods Sr. Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Barry Woods Sr.

Barry Scott Woods Sr., 51, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Marie (Munyan) Woods.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Woods family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.