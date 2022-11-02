Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association has awards banquet Published 1:38 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

For The Tribune

PINE GROVE— The Ironton Ladies 9 Hole Golf League met October 4th. President Pat Lambert had the honor of passing out yearly awards to various golfers.

Tournament Chair Pat Riggs thanked Lambert for all her hard work keeping the group together, reaching out when there was rain or whatever to make sure the gals knew if they were golfing that week and generally leading the group.

Riggs thanked Lana Moore for taking care of the publicity and being the Sunshine chair to send out cards to members when illness struck. The group also thanked Riggs for taking care of these 2 tournaments.

Riggs then announced winners of the two tournaments the League holds each year. Winner of the Ringer Tournament was Pat Lambert and to Dora Carmon for being the most improved over the summer. Winner of the Handicap Tournament was Pat Riggs with Pat Lambert being runner-up.

Lambert also announced that Riggs, Peggy Ruggles and April Graf were winners for having the most birdies on the Birdie Tree, and to Lambert who had the most pars on the Par Tree.

Lastly, the gals took turns drawing out names for the Weekly Draw prizes, based on winners of the 2 events each week, for each of the 16 weeks. Prizes went to Sharon Fox, Lambert, Moore, Carmon and Graf.

The end of the year meeting concludes a successful year of golf where these ladies enjoyed each other’s company, enjoyed being out in the fresh air, and really enjoyed golfing no matter how good or how terrible they played.

The League will play on during the fall when weather permits. They will start play at 10 or 10:30 depending on fog and temperature.