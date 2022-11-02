Michael Thomas: A tribute to Sir Sire Phil Carter, epic hero Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

I am honored and privileged to be here on this historic day

Sit back, the moment is near. Listen to what I say

I’ve watched this man for a very long time, observations both near and far

Empowering lives across the line, no matter who they are

Impactful, imposing, nearly seven foot tall, Afrocentric fist above his head

He’s the one standing with y’all when being faced against the dread

Economic, political, social justice — witness a renaissance man

Pedal to the metal for us, better catch him when you can

Educator, risktaker, civil rights dreammaker — all of the above

Remarkable, sustained caretaker, heart full of peace and love

Comments made known, and often times we hear, a genuine rebel with a cause

No curtain to pull back here, only the cultural Wizard of Oz

Acknowledgment — downtown Huntington is the source

Exemplary man, legendary through and through, reflections, a purpose a chosen course

Past is the present and the future, too

Historically, I want to be like you

Propose a toast, amen

My brother, birthed by another mother. Recognition is in order, my friend

Behold his name, Sir Sire Phillip Carter

— Read at Friday’s street dedication ceremony in Huntington for the longtime activist and Marshall University social work professor