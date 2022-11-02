Michael Thomas: A tribute to Sir Sire Phil Carter, epic hero

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Huntington businessman Michael Thomas plays harmonica before his speech at a ceremony on Friday as the City of Huntington dedicated a portion of Ninth Street as Phil Carter Plaza. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

I am honored and privileged to be here on this historic day

Sit back, the moment is near. Listen to what I say

I’ve watched this man for a very long time, observations both near and far

Marshall University social work professor Phillip Carter met with attendees after a ceremony on Friday as the City of Huntington dedicated a portion of Ninth Street as Phil Carter Plaza. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Email newsletter signup

Empowering lives across the line, no matter who they are

Impactful, imposing, nearly seven foot tall, Afrocentric fist above his head

He’s the one standing  with y’all when being faced against the dread

Economic, political, social justice — witness a renaissance man

Pedal to the metal for us, better catch him when you can

Educator, risktaker, civil rights dreammaker — all of the above

Remarkable, sustained caretaker, heart full of peace and love

Comments made known, and often times we hear, a genuine rebel with a cause

No curtain to  pull back here, only the cultural Wizard of Oz

Acknowledgment — downtown Huntington is the source

Exemplary man, legendary through and through, reflections, a purpose a chosen course

Past is the present and the future, too

Historically, I want to be like you

Propose a toast, amen

My brother, birthed by another mother. Recognition is in order, my friend

Behold his name, Sir Sire Phillip Carter

— Read at Friday’s street dedication ceremony in Huntington for the longtime activist and Marshall University social work professor

More Opinion

Jim Crawford: Two paths lie before voters

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman: Biden’s policies failing at border

EDITORIAL: Have a fun and safe Halloween

Danny Tyree: Does Halloween candy trivia drive you crazy?

Print Article