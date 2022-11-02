Michael Thomas: A tribute to Sir Sire Phil Carter, epic hero
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022
I am honored and privileged to be here on this historic day
Sit back, the moment is near. Listen to what I say
I’ve watched this man for a very long time, observations both near and far
Empowering lives across the line, no matter who they are
Impactful, imposing, nearly seven foot tall, Afrocentric fist above his head
He’s the one standing with y’all when being faced against the dread
Economic, political, social justice — witness a renaissance man
Pedal to the metal for us, better catch him when you can
Educator, risktaker, civil rights dreammaker — all of the above
Remarkable, sustained caretaker, heart full of peace and love
Comments made known, and often times we hear, a genuine rebel with a cause
No curtain to pull back here, only the cultural Wizard of Oz
Acknowledgment — downtown Huntington is the source
Exemplary man, legendary through and through, reflections, a purpose a chosen course
Past is the present and the future, too
Historically, I want to be like you
Propose a toast, amen
My brother, birthed by another mother. Recognition is in order, my friend
Behold his name, Sir Sire Phillip Carter
— Read at Friday’s street dedication ceremony in Huntington for the longtime activist and Marshall University social work professor