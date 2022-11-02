Nancy Hanshaw Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Nancy Hanshaw

Nancy Carol Hanshaw, 80, of Coal Grove, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Gene Hanshaw.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.