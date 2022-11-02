Pleasant indicted for murder of his grandfather Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges including aggravated murder in the death of his grandfather.

Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing.

Pleasant is accused of killing his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, on Oct. 26 at their residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.

According to an indictment, the charges including aggravated murder with a firearm specification, saying that “he possessed a firearm or used it to facilitate the crime;” murder with a same firearm specification; fifth-degree felony abuse of corpse, third-degree felony tampering with evidence; third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer; and fourth-degree felony theft of motor vehicle, specifically the elder Pleasant’s Corvette.

Kace Pleasant is being held on a $1 million bond in the Lawrence County Jail.

He will have a hearing Wednesday in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Christine Finley.

The case began early on the morning of Oct. 26 when a sanitation crew picking up trash encountered a man who they said had attempted to discard several “suspicious” bags in their garbage truck. The crew called the Ironton Police Department and, when officers arrived, they found the bags contained bloody clothing. The officer called in the detectives to find out where the clothes came from and who put the clothes in the bag.

A short time later, they confirmed that the bags, and the male who was trying to dispose of them, had come from a red house located 1217 S. Ninth St.

As officers were trying to do a well-being check on any residents of the house and get a search warrant for the residence, they said a man, later identified as Kace Pleasant, came out of the house, got into a vehicle and left the scene. He was arrested on a charge of fleeing and eluding by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Lucasville.

Once the IPD officers got a search warrant of the house and grounds, and they said what appeared to be a dead body wrapped in a rug was found under the back deck of the house.

It was later confirmed to be the body of Harold “Tim” Pleasant.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD detectives at 740-532-5606.