Redmen 6th at XC regional Published 1:36 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PICKERINGTON — The Rock Hill Redmen made a run at it.

The Redmen gave a solid effort at the Division 3 regional cross country meet on Saturday at Pickerington North High School but fell just short of qualifying for the state meet.

Rock Hill finished with 187 points and placed sixth. The top five teams advance to the state meet.

Mount Gilead won with 42 points, Belpre had 128, Fredericktown 135, Tuscarawas Valley 152 and Northmor 167.

Nixon Snavely ran a 17:21.79 to lead the Redmen as he finished 33 overall out of 143 runners. Connor Blagg was No. 37 as he ran a 17:30.05.

Sam Simpson ran a 17;55.30, Dylan Griffith 18:08.30, Ryan Riddle 18:28.80, Ben Simpson 18:35.30 and Jayson McFann 19:0354.

In Division 3 girls, Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Laura Hamm ran a 20:49.44 and No. 29 overall among 154 runners.

Rock Hill’s Kylie Gilmore was No 68 with a 22:06.44 clocking.

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Anna Davis was No. 72 among 163 runners with a time of 21:37.19.