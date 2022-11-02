State patrol investigating Chesapeake crash Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Pedestrian injured, taken to hospital

UNION TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School in Union Township on Monday.

The OSHP said that at about 8:36 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Davis, 31, of West Virginia, was headed westbound on County Road 1 near the school. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky was walking westbound on the road.

The Jeep struck the pedestrian and Finney sustained significant injuries. He was transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital by Lawrence County EMS, where he is receiving additional care.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Union Township Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.