EDITORIAL: Season of giving is coming Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

With Halloween out of the way, the year is winding down quickly and, before you know it, this year’s Christmas holiday season will be here.

It is only weeks away and, with it, comes a plentiful amount of holiday events, which always show the generosity of Lawrence Countians.

From Harvest for the Hungry’s giveaway just before Thanksgiving to school charitable projects like angel trees to the large giveaway by Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach in the week before Christmas, helping those in need is a tradition in this region.

While it is important to keep such generosity going year round (and these organizations do just that — CMO and Harvest host regular food giveaways in every month), these events still serve a great purpose in making the holiday season brighter for all, highlighting the needs of the county and serving as a doorway to those wanting to help.

We at The Tribune would like to promote all of these events, large and small. If you know of a drive or program by a school, community group, business, church or others, please send us a message at briefs@irontontribune.com and we will do our best to publicize it and spread the word.

In addition to charitable activities, there will no doubt be plenty of family activities in the county as well, from the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas market and Festival of Trees to Chesapeake’s treelighting ceremony and we would also like to promote things the community has planned. So let us know about these as well.

The sooner we know of something, the better we can get the word out, so take these weeks of lead up to drop us a line.