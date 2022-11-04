Dennie Cox Published 12:21 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

April 21, 1954–Nov. 3, 2022

Dennie Cox, 68, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Dennie was born April 21, 1954 in Ironton, the son of the late Willis and Gladys (Gillispie) Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Kay (Markel) Cox, whom he married Oct. 29, 1977.

Dennie is a 1973 graduate of Rock Hill School and worked for 17 years at Osco Industries.

Dennie was of the Pentecostal faith.

Dennie loved singing, dancing and karaoke. It brought him immense joy to play Santa Claus for 40 years.

In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ira and Ralph Cox; and his father-in-law, Jerry Markel.

Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy with his wife are his brothers, Ora of Ironton, Gene, of Ironton, Garold of Pedro, Bernie, of Pedro, Thomas, of Pedro, Rick, of Pedro, Ronnie, of Pedro; and sisters, Dixie Malone, of Napoleon, Judy Depriest, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Joy Hutson, of Tennessee, Kathleen Whisman, of Pedro, Penny Montgomery, of Columbus; and his mother-n-law, Vera Markel.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Faith Apostolic Church, with Pastor Jeremy Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Cox family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.