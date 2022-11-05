Studio 301 to stage ‘The Nutcracker’ Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Show will take place at Huntington City Hall

CHESAPEAKE — Two years after opening, a dance studio in Chesapeake is gearing up for their first production of a Christmas classic.

Studio 301, located in Chesapeake, will perform “The Nutcracker” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 at Huntington City Hall in the Foundry Theater.

“This is our first production of ‘The Nutcracker,’” Kenzie Buchanan, owner of the studio said. “And it will be a little different experience and bring something new. It’s not just ballet, but will also have jazz, tap, modern and all kinds of stuff. “

Buchanan said the cast, which consists of 30 dancers, ranging in age from 4 to

over 80, auditioned in February and has been working on the show since then.

“We are super excited for people to see it,” she said.

Buchanan said the dancers come from all over the Tri-State and are not just from Studio 301. She said the shows have room for dancers of all skill levels.

“All of our story shows are nonprofit,” she said, stating proceeds go toward putting on more productions for the community.

Buchanan opened Studio 301, located at 518 Third Ave. in Chesapeake, in 2020 at the age of 16.

They are now in their third season. Buchanan teaches many of the classes herself, along with her mother and other instructors.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” can be purchased with cash at the door or by visiting www.Studio 301.com.